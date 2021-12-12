USC vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch USC vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach guard Joel Murray (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 16 USC Trojans (9-0) will host the Long Beach State Beach (3-6) after winning four straight home games. The matchup starts at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

    How to Watch USC vs. Long Beach State

    Key Stats for USC vs. Long Beach State

    • The 78.3 points per game the Trojans put up are the same as the Beach give up.
    • The Beach put up 13.0 more points per game (74.3) than the Trojans give up to opponents (61.3).
    • The Trojans make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Beach have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
    • The Beach's 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (34.9%).

    USC Players to Watch

    • The Trojans leader in points and rebounds is Isaiah Mobley, who scores 14.0 points and grabs 9.6 boards per game.
    • Drew Peterson is USC's best passer, dispensing 3.7 assists per game while scoring 10.4 PPG.
    • Mobley leads the Trojans in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Boogie Ellis is USC's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Joshua Morgan leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

    Long Beach State Players to Watch

    • Joel Murray's points (16.3 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Beach's leaderboards.
    • Aboubacar Traore grabs 5.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 5.6 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Long Beach State rebounding leaderboard.
    • Colin Slater knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Beach.
    • Long Beach State's leader in steals is Murray (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jadon Jones (1.0 per game).

    USC Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    W 70-55

    Away

    11/26/2021

    San Diego State

    W 58-43

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Utah

    W 93-73

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Washington State

    W 63-61

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    W 80-68

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Long Beach State

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    UC Irvine

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    Long Beach State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Murray State

    L 80-43

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Wright State

    W 85-76

    Home

    11/30/2021

    San Diego State

    L 72-47

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    L 77-74

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Bethesda (CA)

    W 102-69

    Home

    12/12/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    La Sierra

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    San Diego

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Cal Poly

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    CSU Bakersfield

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    CSU Fullerton

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Long Beach State at USC

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

