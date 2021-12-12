USC vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

How to Watch USC vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 16 USC Trojans (9-0) will host the Long Beach State Beach (3-6) after winning four straight home games. The matchup starts at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
How to Watch USC vs. Long Beach State
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Galen Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for USC vs. Long Beach State
- The 78.3 points per game the Trojans put up are the same as the Beach give up.
- The Beach put up 13.0 more points per game (74.3) than the Trojans give up to opponents (61.3).
- The Trojans make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Beach have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- The Beach's 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (34.9%).
USC Players to Watch
- The Trojans leader in points and rebounds is Isaiah Mobley, who scores 14.0 points and grabs 9.6 boards per game.
- Drew Peterson is USC's best passer, dispensing 3.7 assists per game while scoring 10.4 PPG.
- Mobley leads the Trojans in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Boogie Ellis is USC's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Joshua Morgan leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Joel Murray's points (16.3 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Beach's leaderboards.
- Aboubacar Traore grabs 5.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 5.6 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Long Beach State rebounding leaderboard.
- Colin Slater knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Beach.
- Long Beach State's leader in steals is Murray (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jadon Jones (1.0 per game).
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 70-55
Away
11/26/2021
San Diego State
W 58-43
Away
12/1/2021
Utah
W 93-73
Home
12/4/2021
Washington State
W 63-61
Away
12/7/2021
Eastern Kentucky
W 80-68
Home
12/12/2021
Long Beach State
-
Home
12/15/2021
UC Irvine
-
Home
12/18/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
12/21/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Away
12/30/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
1/2/2022
Arizona
-
Home
Long Beach State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Murray State
L 80-43
Home
11/24/2021
Wright State
W 85-76
Home
11/30/2021
San Diego State
L 72-47
Away
12/4/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
L 77-74
Home
12/8/2021
Bethesda (CA)
W 102-69
Home
12/12/2021
USC
-
Away
12/18/2021
La Sierra
-
Home
12/20/2021
San Diego
-
Away
12/30/2021
Cal Poly
-
Away
1/1/2022
CSU Bakersfield
-
Away
1/4/2022
CSU Fullerton
-
Away