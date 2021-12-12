USC vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach guard Joel Murray (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 USC Trojans (9-0) will host the Long Beach State Beach (3-6) after winning four straight home games. The matchup starts at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

How to Watch USC vs. Long Beach State

Key Stats for USC vs. Long Beach State

The 78.3 points per game the Trojans put up are the same as the Beach give up.

The Beach put up 13.0 more points per game (74.3) than the Trojans give up to opponents (61.3).

The Trojans make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Beach have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

The Beach's 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (34.9%).

USC Players to Watch

The Trojans leader in points and rebounds is Isaiah Mobley, who scores 14.0 points and grabs 9.6 boards per game.

Drew Peterson is USC's best passer, dispensing 3.7 assists per game while scoring 10.4 PPG.

Mobley leads the Trojans in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Boogie Ellis is USC's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Joshua Morgan leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Joel Murray's points (16.3 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Beach's leaderboards.

Aboubacar Traore grabs 5.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 5.6 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Long Beach State rebounding leaderboard.

Colin Slater knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Beach.

Long Beach State's leader in steals is Murray (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jadon Jones (1.0 per game).

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/25/2021 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 70-55 Away 11/26/2021 San Diego State W 58-43 Away 12/1/2021 Utah W 93-73 Home 12/4/2021 Washington State W 63-61 Away 12/7/2021 Eastern Kentucky W 80-68 Home 12/12/2021 Long Beach State - Home 12/15/2021 UC Irvine - Home 12/18/2021 Georgia Tech - Away 12/21/2021 Oklahoma State - Away 12/30/2021 Arizona State - Home 1/2/2022 Arizona - Home

