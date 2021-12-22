Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch USC vs Oklahoma State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    USC puts its perfect record on the line Tuesday night when it plays Oklahoma State.
    Author:

    Note: Game has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Trojans' program.

    USC heads to Oklahoma on Tuesday night riding a 12-game winning streak to start the season. The Trojans have climbed all the way up to No. 10 in the latest AP Poll thanks to their hot start.

    How to Watch USC at Oklahoma State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U (G)

    Live stream the USC at Oklahoma State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They have largely dominated their competition so far this year, but the schedule hasn't exactly been the toughest. The Trojans have yet to play a ranked team this year, but that will change soon when they play Arizona on January 2nd.

    Before they get to that game, the Trojans will look to take care of Oklahoma State in their last non-conference game of the year.

    The Cowboys will look to hand USC its first loss of the year, but will have to play better than they have recently.

    Oklahoma State comes into the game losers of three of its last four, but all of its losses have been against good teams. Most recently the Cowboys lost to No. 14 Houston 72-61 on Saturday.

    They have been close in each of their losses, but are still looking for that upset win. Tuesday they look to finally get that win against the undefeated Trojans.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    USC vs Oklahoma State in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) fight for a rebound in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at Oregon

    4 minutes ago
    Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kansas at Colorado

    4 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon at Northwestern

    4 minutes ago
    washington huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah Valley at Washington

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech

    4 minutes ago
    usc basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch USC vs Oklahoma State

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UConn vs. Marquette

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy