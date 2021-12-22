How to Watch USC vs Oklahoma State

USC puts its perfect record on the line Tuesday night when it plays Oklahoma State.

Note: Game has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Trojans' program.

USC heads to Oklahoma on Tuesday night riding a 12-game winning streak to start the season. The Trojans have climbed all the way up to No. 10 in the latest AP Poll thanks to their hot start.

How to Watch USC at Oklahoma State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

They have largely dominated their competition so far this year, but the schedule hasn't exactly been the toughest. The Trojans have yet to play a ranked team this year, but that will change soon when they play Arizona on January 2nd.

Before they get to that game, the Trojans will look to take care of Oklahoma State in their last non-conference game of the year.

The Cowboys will look to hand USC its first loss of the year, but will have to play better than they have recently.

Oklahoma State comes into the game losers of three of its last four, but all of its losses have been against good teams. Most recently the Cowboys lost to No. 14 Houston 72-61 on Saturday.

They have been close in each of their losses, but are still looking for that upset win. Tuesday they look to finally get that win against the undefeated Trojans.

