USC vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) celebrates against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated OSU 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) celebrates against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated OSU 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 USC Trojans (14-1, 4-1 Pac-12) aim to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (10-6, 3-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Galen Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for USC vs. Oregon

  • The Trojans put up 8.2 more points per game (75.9) than the Ducks give up (67.7).
  • The Ducks average 9.9 more points per game (72.4) than the Trojans allow their opponents to score (62.5).
  • The Trojans make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (44%).
  • The Ducks are shooting 46.3% from the field, 9.7% higher than the 36.6% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

USC Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Mobley leads the Trojans in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 15.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
  • USC's best passer is Drew Peterson, who averages 3.3 assists per game to go with his 11.1 PPG scoring average.
  • Mobley leads the Trojans in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The USC steals leader is Boogie Ellis, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Joshua Morgan, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Will Richardson's points (13.6 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Ducks' leaderboards.
  • Quincy Guerrier's stat line of 5.1 rebounds, 8.4 points and one assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.
  • Richardson is the most prolific from distance for the Ducks, hitting two threes per game.
  • Oregon's leader in steals is Jacob Young (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Franck Kepnang (0.9 per game).

USC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/15/2021

UC Irvine

W 66-61

Home

12/18/2021

Georgia Tech

W 67-53

Away

1/6/2022

Cal

W 77-63

Away

1/11/2022

Stanford

L 75-69

Away

1/13/2022

Oregon State

W 81-71

Home

1/15/2022

Oregon

-

Home

1/20/2022

Colorado

-

Away

1/22/2022

Utah

-

Away

1/24/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

1/27/2022

Stanford

-

Home

1/29/2022

Cal

-

Home

Oregon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Baylor

L 78-70

Home

12/21/2021

Pepperdine

W 68-59

Home

1/1/2022

Utah

W 79-66

Home

1/10/2022

Oregon State

W 78-76

Away

1/13/2022

UCLA

W 84-81

Away

1/15/2022

USC

-

Away

1/20/2022

Washington State

-

Home

1/23/2022

Washington

-

Home

1/25/2022

Colorado

-

Home

1/29/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

2/3/2022

Colorado

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Oregon at USC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots forward Moses Wood (1) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon at USC in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) celebrates against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated OSU 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) celebrates against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated OSU 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates his game-winning goal with defenseman Brent Burns (88) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the overtime period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) looks to pass against Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save as defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 8-5. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Shakr

32 minutes ago
USATSI_17502162
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at UCLA

32 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with right wing Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring a goal during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Kraken

1 hour ago
Jan 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a glove save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy