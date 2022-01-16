USC vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 5 USC Trojans (14-1, 4-1 Pac-12) aim to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (10-6, 3-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch USC vs. Oregon
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Galen Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for USC vs. Oregon
- The Trojans put up 8.2 more points per game (75.9) than the Ducks give up (67.7).
- The Ducks average 9.9 more points per game (72.4) than the Trojans allow their opponents to score (62.5).
- The Trojans make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (44%).
- The Ducks are shooting 46.3% from the field, 9.7% higher than the 36.6% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
USC Players to Watch
- Isaiah Mobley leads the Trojans in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 15.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
- USC's best passer is Drew Peterson, who averages 3.3 assists per game to go with his 11.1 PPG scoring average.
- Mobley leads the Trojans in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The USC steals leader is Boogie Ellis, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Joshua Morgan, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Will Richardson's points (13.6 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Ducks' leaderboards.
- Quincy Guerrier's stat line of 5.1 rebounds, 8.4 points and one assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.
- Richardson is the most prolific from distance for the Ducks, hitting two threes per game.
- Oregon's leader in steals is Jacob Young (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Franck Kepnang (0.9 per game).
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
UC Irvine
W 66-61
Home
12/18/2021
Georgia Tech
W 67-53
Away
1/6/2022
Cal
W 77-63
Away
1/11/2022
Stanford
L 75-69
Away
1/13/2022
Oregon State
W 81-71
Home
1/15/2022
Oregon
-
Home
1/20/2022
Colorado
-
Away
1/22/2022
Utah
-
Away
1/24/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
1/27/2022
Stanford
-
Home
1/29/2022
Cal
-
Home
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Baylor
L 78-70
Home
12/21/2021
Pepperdine
W 68-59
Home
1/1/2022
Utah
W 79-66
Home
1/10/2022
Oregon State
W 78-76
Away
1/13/2022
UCLA
W 84-81
Away
1/15/2022
USC
-
Away
1/20/2022
Washington State
-
Home
1/23/2022
Washington
-
Home
1/25/2022
Colorado
-
Home
1/29/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
2/3/2022
Colorado
-
Away
