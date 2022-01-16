USC vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) celebrates against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated OSU 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 USC Trojans (14-1, 4-1 Pac-12) aim to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (10-6, 3-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Galen Center

Galen Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for USC vs. Oregon

The Trojans put up 8.2 more points per game (75.9) than the Ducks give up (67.7).

The Ducks average 9.9 more points per game (72.4) than the Trojans allow their opponents to score (62.5).

The Trojans make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (44%).

The Ducks are shooting 46.3% from the field, 9.7% higher than the 36.6% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

USC Players to Watch

Isaiah Mobley leads the Trojans in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 15.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

USC's best passer is Drew Peterson, who averages 3.3 assists per game to go with his 11.1 PPG scoring average.

Mobley leads the Trojans in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The USC steals leader is Boogie Ellis, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Joshua Morgan, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Oregon Players to Watch

Will Richardson's points (13.6 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Ducks' leaderboards.

Quincy Guerrier's stat line of 5.1 rebounds, 8.4 points and one assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.

Richardson is the most prolific from distance for the Ducks, hitting two threes per game.

Oregon's leader in steals is Jacob Young (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Franck Kepnang (0.9 per game).

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2021 UC Irvine W 66-61 Home 12/18/2021 Georgia Tech W 67-53 Away 1/6/2022 Cal W 77-63 Away 1/11/2022 Stanford L 75-69 Away 1/13/2022 Oregon State W 81-71 Home 1/15/2022 Oregon - Home 1/20/2022 Colorado - Away 1/22/2022 Utah - Away 1/24/2022 Arizona State - Home 1/27/2022 Stanford - Home 1/29/2022 Cal - Home

Oregon Schedule