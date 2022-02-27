Skip to main content

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) is fouled while shooting by UCLA Bruins center Myles Johnson (15, behind) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 USC Trojans (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (18-10, 11-6 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. USC

Oregon vs USC Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Oregon

-4.5

138.5 points

Key Stats for Oregon vs. USC

  • The Ducks score 7.7 more points per game (72.3) than the Trojans give up (64.6).
  • The Trojans put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 67.8 the Ducks allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Ducks have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Trojans' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Trojans have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Jacob Young posts 11.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • De'Vion Harmon puts up 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Quincy Guerrier posts 9.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • N'Faly Dante puts up a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per game. He is also posting 8.1 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 67.2% from the field.

USC Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Mobley tops the Trojans in scoring (14.5 points per game), rebounding (8.4) and assists (3.4), shooting 45.2% from the floor and 37.0% from 3-point range with 1.4 triples per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Drew Peterson paces the Trojans in assists (3.4 per game), and averages 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Chevez Goodwin gets the Trojans 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Boogie Ellis gets the Trojans 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Agbonkpolo is averaging 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

USC at Oregon

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

