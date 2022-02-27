Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) is fouled while shooting by UCLA Bruins center Myles Johnson (15, behind) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 USC Trojans (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (18-10, 11-6 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. USC

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -4.5 138.5 points

Key Stats for Oregon vs. USC

The Ducks score 7.7 more points per game (72.3) than the Trojans give up (64.6).

The Trojans put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 67.8 the Ducks allow to opponents.

This season, the Ducks have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Trojans' opponents have knocked down.

The Trojans have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.

Oregon Players to Watch

Jacob Young posts 11.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

De'Vion Harmon puts up 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Quincy Guerrier posts 9.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

N'Faly Dante puts up a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per game. He is also posting 8.1 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 67.2% from the field.

USC Players to Watch