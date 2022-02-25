USC vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-22, 1-14 Pac-12) aim to end a 12-game losing streak when they host the No. 16 USC Trojans (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Gill Coliseum.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. USC

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Gill Coliseum

Gill Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:

Favorite Spread Total USC -10.5 139.5 points

Key Stats for Oregon State vs. USC

The 72.9 points per game the Trojans put up are the same as the Beavers allow.

The Beavers score an average of 66.7 points per game, only three more points than the 63.7 the Trojans give up to opponents.

The Trojans are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Beavers allow to opponents.

The Beavers' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (37.5%).

USC Players to Watch

Isaiah Mobley is tops on his team in points (14.4), rebounds (8.3) and assists (3.4) per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1 block.

Drew Peterson is tops on the Trojans at 3.4 assists per game, while also averaging 6.2 rebounds and 11.9 points.

Chevez Goodwin posts 12 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Boogie Ellis is posting 12.4 points, 2.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Agbonkpolo puts up 7.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Oregon State Players to Watch