USC vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (3-22, 1-14 Pac-12) aim to end a 12-game losing streak when they host the No. 16 USC Trojans (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Gill Coliseum.
How to Watch Oregon State vs. USC
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Gill Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
USC
-10.5
139.5 points
Key Stats for Oregon State vs. USC
- The 72.9 points per game the Trojans put up are the same as the Beavers allow.
- The Beavers score an average of 66.7 points per game, only three more points than the 63.7 the Trojans give up to opponents.
- The Trojans are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Beavers allow to opponents.
- The Beavers' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (37.5%).
USC Players to Watch
- Isaiah Mobley is tops on his team in points (14.4), rebounds (8.3) and assists (3.4) per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1 block.
- Drew Peterson is tops on the Trojans at 3.4 assists per game, while also averaging 6.2 rebounds and 11.9 points.
- Chevez Goodwin posts 12 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Boogie Ellis is posting 12.4 points, 2.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
- Agbonkpolo puts up 7.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Dashawn Davis is averaging a team-leading 5.3 assists per contest. And he is producing 9.9 points and 3.4 rebounds, making 44.1% of his shots from the field.
- Abdul Alatishe leads the Beavers in rebounding (5.6 per game), and puts up 9.9 points and 1.5 assists. He also posts 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Jarod Lucas is the Beavers' top scorer (13 points per game) and assist man (1.2), and contributes 2.4 rebounds.
- Roman Silva gets the Beavers 6.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Beavers get 6.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Glenn Taylor Jr..
How To Watch
February
24
2022
USC at Oregon State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)