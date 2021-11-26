Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 24 USC Trojans (4-0) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (2-2) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Galen Center.

    How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. USC

    Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. USC

    • Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Trojans put up were 7.7 fewer points than the Hawks allowed (82.6).
    • The Hawks scored an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 7.1 more points than the 65.1 the Trojans gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Trojans had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Hawks' opponents hit.
    • The Hawks shot at a 40.9% clip from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of the Trojans averaged.

    USC Players to Watch

    • Evan Mobley accumulated 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season.
    • Tahj Eaddy dished out 2.8 assists per game while scoring 13.6 PPG.
    • Eaddy knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest a season ago.
    • Isaiah White averaged one steal per game, while Mobley notched 2.8 blocks per contest.

    Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

    • Jordan Hall grabbed 5.9 rebounds and gave out 5.7 assists per game along with scoring 10.6 points per contest last season.
    • Taylor Funk averaged 17.4 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
    • Funk hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Hall and Funk were defensive standouts last season, with Hall averaging 1.3 steals per game and Funk collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

    USC Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    CSU Northridge

    W 89-49

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Temple

    W 76-71

    Away

    11/16/2021

    FGCU

    W 78-61

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Dixie State

    W 98-71

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Utah

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Long Beach State

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    UC Irvine

    -

    Home

    Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    W 69-67

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    W 80-60

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Drexel

    L 78-75

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Monmouth

    L 87-75

    Home

    11/25/2021

    USC

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Binghamton

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Temple

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Bradley

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Wooden Legacy: USC at Saint Joseph's

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15389894
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Francisco at Towson

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch USC vs. Saint Joseph's

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) reacts after committing a foul against the Furman Paladins during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Furman defeated Louisville 80-72. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Towson vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) reacts after committing a foul against the Furman Paladins during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Furman defeated Louisville 80-72. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Mississippi State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    San Francisco vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is congratulated after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New Orleans Saints vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy