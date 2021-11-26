Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 USC Trojans (4-0) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (2-2) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Galen Center.
How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. USC
- Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Galen Center
- Arena: Galen Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. USC
- Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Trojans put up were 7.7 fewer points than the Hawks allowed (82.6).
- The Hawks scored an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 7.1 more points than the 65.1 the Trojans gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Trojans had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Hawks' opponents hit.
- The Hawks shot at a 40.9% clip from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of the Trojans averaged.
USC Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley accumulated 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season.
- Tahj Eaddy dished out 2.8 assists per game while scoring 13.6 PPG.
- Eaddy knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest a season ago.
- Isaiah White averaged one steal per game, while Mobley notched 2.8 blocks per contest.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Jordan Hall grabbed 5.9 rebounds and gave out 5.7 assists per game along with scoring 10.6 points per contest last season.
- Taylor Funk averaged 17.4 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
- Funk hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Hall and Funk were defensive standouts last season, with Hall averaging 1.3 steals per game and Funk collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
CSU Northridge
W 89-49
Home
11/13/2021
Temple
W 76-71
Away
11/16/2021
FGCU
W 78-61
Away
11/22/2021
Dixie State
W 98-71
Home
11/25/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
12/1/2021
Utah
-
Home
12/4/2021
Washington State
-
Away
12/7/2021
Eastern Kentucky
-
Home
12/12/2021
Long Beach State
-
Home
12/15/2021
UC Irvine
-
Home
Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
W 69-67
Home
11/13/2021
Mount St. Mary's
W 80-60
Home
11/17/2021
Drexel
L 78-75
Home
11/20/2021
Monmouth
L 87-75
Home
11/25/2021
USC
-
Home
12/1/2021
Binghamton
-
Home
12/4/2021
Villanova
-
Away
12/8/2021
Pennsylvania
-
Home
12/11/2021
Temple
-
Home
12/18/2021
Bradley
-
Away
How To Watch
November
25
2021
Wooden Legacy: USC at Saint Joseph's
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)