No. 24 USC and Saint Joseph's head to Anaheim to play in the semifinals of the Wooden Legacy tournament on Thanksgiving night.

The No. 24 USC men's basketball team heads to the Wooden Legacy tournament undefeated on the year and the favorite to win the tournament. The Trojans have won each of their games by at least 15 points.

How to Watch USC vs. Saint Joseph's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

They have picked up right where they left off when they made a run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament last year. The Trojans look ready to challenge No. 2 UCLA for the top of an improved Pac-12 conference this year.

On Thursday night, they welcome Saint Joseph's to California and will look to send the team to its third straight loss.

The Hawks won their first two games of the year but have struggled in losses to Drexel and Monmouth. The offense scored 75 points in both games, but the defense couldn't shut down the other teams in the losses.

On Thursday, the Hawks will look to get on track, but they will have to play their best game of the year if they want to upset the red-hot Trojans.

