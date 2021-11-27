How to Watch USC vs. San Diego State in Men's College Basketball

USC and San Diego State square off in the Wooden Legacy Final on Friday night in Anaheim.

USC and San Diego State had a good Thanksgiving, as they capped the day with wins in the semifinals of the Wooden Legacy. USC easily took care of Saint Joseph's while San Diego State made light work of Georgetown in the nightcap.

How to Watch USC vs. San Diego State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the USC vs. San Diego State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boogie Ellis was great again for the Trojans, scoring 17 points that helped lead USC to the win. The Trojans took control earlier in the first half and never looked back. They led by 10 at halftime and controlled the whole second half in the 15-point win.

San Diego State had to battle Georgetown a little longer, but they took the lead for good with four minutes left to go in the first half.

The Aztecs would cruise in the second half, picking up the 17-point win to advance to the finals.

USC's win kept them undefeated on the year while the Aztecs have just one loss. These two teams have both been playing great to start the year which should make for a fantastic final in the Wooden Legacy.

Regional restrictions may apply.