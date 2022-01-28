USC vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

How to Watch USC vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 15 USC Trojans (17-2, 7-2 Pac-12) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Stanford Cardinal (11-6, 4-3 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Galen Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch USC vs. Stanford
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Galen Center
Key Stats for USC vs. Stanford
- The Trojans average just 4.9 more points per game (75) than the Cardinal give up (70.1).
- The Cardinal's 69.6 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 63 the Trojans give up to opponents.
- The Trojans make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- The Cardinal have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 36.9% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.
USC Players to Watch
- Isaiah Mobley leads the Trojans in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 14.7 points, grabbing 8.7 rebounds and dishing out 3.1 assists per game.
- Mobley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trojans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
- The USC steals leader is Mobley, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Joshua Morgan, who compiles one block per contest.
Stanford Players to Watch
- The Cardinal's leader in scoring and rebounding is Ingram Harrison with 11.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
- Michael O'Connell's assist statline paces Stanford; he dishes out 3.9 assists per game.
- Spencer Jones is consistent from distance and leads the Cardinal with 1.4 made threes per game.
- Stanford's leader in steals is O'Connell (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jones (0.5 per game).
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
Oregon State
W 81-71
Home
1/15/2022
Oregon
L 79-69
Home
1/20/2022
Colorado
W 61-58
Away
1/22/2022
Utah
W 79-67
Away
1/24/2022
Arizona State
W 78-56
Home
1/27/2022
Stanford
-
Home
1/29/2022
Cal
-
Home
2/3/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
2/5/2022
Arizona
-
Away
2/12/2022
UCLA
-
Home
2/17/2022
Washington
-
Home
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
USC
W 75-69
Home
1/13/2022
Washington State
W 62-57
Away
1/15/2022
Washington
L 67-64
Away
1/20/2022
Arizona
L 85-57
Home
1/22/2022
Arizona State
W 79-76
Home
1/27/2022
USC
-
Away
1/29/2022
UCLA
-
Away
2/1/2022
Cal
-
Home
2/3/2022
Washington State
-
Home
2/6/2022
Washington
-
Home
2/8/2022
UCLA
-
Home