USC vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

Jan 22, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) drives against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 USC Trojans (17-2, 7-2 Pac-12) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Stanford Cardinal (11-6, 4-3 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Galen Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch USC vs. Stanford

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Galen Center

Key Stats for USC vs. Stanford

The Trojans average just 4.9 more points per game (75) than the Cardinal give up (70.1).

The Cardinal's 69.6 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 63 the Trojans give up to opponents.

The Trojans make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

The Cardinal have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 36.9% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

USC Players to Watch

Isaiah Mobley leads the Trojans in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 14.7 points, grabbing 8.7 rebounds and dishing out 3.1 assists per game.

Mobley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trojans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.

The USC steals leader is Mobley, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Joshua Morgan, who compiles one block per contest.

Stanford Players to Watch

The Cardinal's leader in scoring and rebounding is Ingram Harrison with 11.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Michael O'Connell's assist statline paces Stanford; he dishes out 3.9 assists per game.

Spencer Jones is consistent from distance and leads the Cardinal with 1.4 made threes per game.

Stanford's leader in steals is O'Connell (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jones (0.5 per game).

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/13/2022 Oregon State W 81-71 Home 1/15/2022 Oregon L 79-69 Home 1/20/2022 Colorado W 61-58 Away 1/22/2022 Utah W 79-67 Away 1/24/2022 Arizona State W 78-56 Home 1/27/2022 Stanford - Home 1/29/2022 Cal - Home 2/3/2022 Arizona State - Away 2/5/2022 Arizona - Away 2/12/2022 UCLA - Home 2/17/2022 Washington - Home

Stanford Schedule