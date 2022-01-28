USC vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch USC vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) drives against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 USC Trojans (17-2, 7-2 Pac-12) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Stanford Cardinal (11-6, 4-3 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Galen Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch USC vs. Stanford

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Galen Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for USC vs. Stanford

  • The Trojans average just 4.9 more points per game (75) than the Cardinal give up (70.1).
  • The Cardinal's 69.6 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 63 the Trojans give up to opponents.
  • The Trojans make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • The Cardinal have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 36.9% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

USC Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Mobley leads the Trojans in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 14.7 points, grabbing 8.7 rebounds and dishing out 3.1 assists per game.
  • Mobley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trojans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
  • The USC steals leader is Mobley, who averages 0.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Joshua Morgan, who compiles one block per contest.

Stanford Players to Watch

  • The Cardinal's leader in scoring and rebounding is Ingram Harrison with 11.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
  • Michael O'Connell's assist statline paces Stanford; he dishes out 3.9 assists per game.
  • Spencer Jones is consistent from distance and leads the Cardinal with 1.4 made threes per game.
  • Stanford's leader in steals is O'Connell (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jones (0.5 per game).

USC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Oregon State

W 81-71

Home

1/15/2022

Oregon

L 79-69

Home

1/20/2022

Colorado

W 61-58

Away

1/22/2022

Utah

W 79-67

Away

1/24/2022

Arizona State

W 78-56

Home

1/27/2022

Stanford

-

Home

1/29/2022

Cal

-

Home

2/3/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Arizona

-

Away

2/12/2022

UCLA

-

Home

2/17/2022

Washington

-

Home

Stanford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

USC

W 75-69

Home

1/13/2022

Washington State

W 62-57

Away

1/15/2022

Washington

L 67-64

Away

1/20/2022

Arizona

L 85-57

Home

1/22/2022

Arizona State

W 79-76

Home

1/27/2022

USC

-

Away

1/29/2022

UCLA

-

Away

2/1/2022

Cal

-

Home

2/3/2022

Washington State

-

Home

2/6/2022

Washington

-

Home

2/8/2022

UCLA

-

Home

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Stanford at USC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
