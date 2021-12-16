How to Watch USC vs. UC Irvine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 10 USC Trojans (10-0) aim to continue a 10-game win streak when they host the UC Irvine Anteaters (5-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Galen Center.
How to Watch USC vs. UC Irvine
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Galen Center
Key Stats for USC vs. UC Irvine
- The Trojans put up 23.2 more points per game (77.8) than the Anteaters allow (54.6).
- The Anteaters' 71.6 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 61.4 the Trojans allow.
- This season, the Trojans have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 15.1% higher than the 34.5% of shots the Anteaters' opponents have knocked down.
- The Anteaters' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (35.2%).
USC Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Trojans is Isaiah Mobley, who averages 14.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
- Drew Peterson leads USC in assists, averaging 3.5 per game while also scoring 10.9 points per contest.
- Mobley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trojans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
- Boogie Ellis is USC's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Joshua Morgan leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
UC Irvine Players to Watch
- Collin Welp's points (12.6 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Anteaters' leaderboards.
- Austin Johnson is at the top of the UC Irvine rebounding leaderboard with 7.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 5.0 points and adds 0.3 assists per game.
- DJ Davis is dependable from deep and leads the Anteaters with 1.7 made threes per game.
- UC Irvine's leader in steals is Ofure Ujadughele (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Johnson (2.1 per game).
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
San Diego State
W 58-43
Away
12/1/2021
Utah
W 93-73
Home
12/4/2021
Washington State
W 63-61
Away
12/7/2021
Eastern Kentucky
W 80-68
Home
12/12/2021
Long Beach State
W 73-62
Home
12/15/2021
UC Irvine
-
Home
12/18/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
12/21/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Away
12/30/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
1/2/2022
Arizona
-
Home
1/6/2022
Cal
-
Away
UC Irvine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
La Verne
W 100-41
Home
11/20/2021
Pepperdine
W 82-48
Home
11/27/2021
Santa Clara
W 69-64
Away
12/3/2021
Bethesda (CA)
W 86-54
Home
12/11/2021
Fresno State
L 63-55
Away
12/15/2021
USC
-
Away
12/19/2021
Duquesne
-
Away
12/21/2021
Buffalo
-
Away
12/30/2021
CSU Northridge
-
Home
1/1/2022
UCSB
-
Home
1/6/2022
UC Davis
-
Away