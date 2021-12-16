Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    How to Watch USC vs. UC Irvine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 8, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Isaiah White (5) shoots the ball as UC Irvine Anteaters forward Austin Johnson (13) and center Emmanuel Tshimanga (25) defend in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated UCI 91-56. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 10 USC Trojans (10-0) aim to continue a 10-game win streak when they host the UC Irvine Anteaters (5-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Galen Center.

    How to Watch USC vs. UC Irvine

    Key Stats for USC vs. UC Irvine

    • The Trojans put up 23.2 more points per game (77.8) than the Anteaters allow (54.6).
    • The Anteaters' 71.6 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 61.4 the Trojans allow.
    • This season, the Trojans have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 15.1% higher than the 34.5% of shots the Anteaters' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Anteaters' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (35.2%).

    USC Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Trojans is Isaiah Mobley, who averages 14.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
    • Drew Peterson leads USC in assists, averaging 3.5 per game while also scoring 10.9 points per contest.
    • Mobley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trojans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
    • Boogie Ellis is USC's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Joshua Morgan leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

    UC Irvine Players to Watch

    • Collin Welp's points (12.6 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Anteaters' leaderboards.
    • Austin Johnson is at the top of the UC Irvine rebounding leaderboard with 7.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 5.0 points and adds 0.3 assists per game.
    • DJ Davis is dependable from deep and leads the Anteaters with 1.7 made threes per game.
    • UC Irvine's leader in steals is Ofure Ujadughele (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Johnson (2.1 per game).

    USC Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    San Diego State

    W 58-43

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Utah

    W 93-73

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Washington State

    W 63-61

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    W 80-68

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Long Beach State

    W 73-62

    Home

    12/15/2021

    UC Irvine

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Cal

    -

    Away

    UC Irvine Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    La Verne

    W 100-41

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Pepperdine

    W 82-48

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Santa Clara

    W 69-64

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Bethesda (CA)

    W 86-54

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Fresno State

    L 63-55

    Away

    12/15/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Duquesne

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    CSU Northridge

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    UCSB

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    UC Davis

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    UC Irvine at USC

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
