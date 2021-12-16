Dec 8, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Isaiah White (5) shoots the ball as UC Irvine Anteaters forward Austin Johnson (13) and center Emmanuel Tshimanga (25) defend in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated UCI 91-56. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 USC Trojans (10-0) aim to continue a 10-game win streak when they host the UC Irvine Anteaters (5-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Galen Center.

How to Watch USC vs. UC Irvine

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Galen Center

Galen Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for USC vs. UC Irvine

The Trojans put up 23.2 more points per game (77.8) than the Anteaters allow (54.6).

The Anteaters' 71.6 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 61.4 the Trojans allow.

This season, the Trojans have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 15.1% higher than the 34.5% of shots the Anteaters' opponents have knocked down.

The Anteaters' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (35.2%).

USC Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Trojans is Isaiah Mobley, who averages 14.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

Drew Peterson leads USC in assists, averaging 3.5 per game while also scoring 10.9 points per contest.

Mobley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trojans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.

Boogie Ellis is USC's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Joshua Morgan leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

UC Irvine Players to Watch

Collin Welp's points (12.6 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Anteaters' leaderboards.

Austin Johnson is at the top of the UC Irvine rebounding leaderboard with 7.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 5.0 points and adds 0.3 assists per game.

DJ Davis is dependable from deep and leads the Anteaters with 1.7 made threes per game.

UC Irvine's leader in steals is Ofure Ujadughele (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Johnson (2.1 per game).

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 San Diego State W 58-43 Away 12/1/2021 Utah W 93-73 Home 12/4/2021 Washington State W 63-61 Away 12/7/2021 Eastern Kentucky W 80-68 Home 12/12/2021 Long Beach State W 73-62 Home 12/15/2021 UC Irvine - Home 12/18/2021 Georgia Tech - Away 12/21/2021 Oklahoma State - Away 12/30/2021 Arizona State - Home 1/2/2022 Arizona - Home 1/6/2022 Cal - Away

UC Irvine Schedule