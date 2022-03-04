USC vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch USC vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) dribbles the ball against Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 UCLA Bruins (23-6, 14-5 Pac-12) will host the No. 16 USC Trojans (25-5, 14-5 Pac-12) after winning seven straight home games. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch UCLA vs. USC

Key Stats for UCLA vs. USC

  • The Bruins put up 8.5 more points per game (74.2) than the Trojans allow (65.7).
  • The Trojans score 11.4 more points per game (73.4) than the Bruins give up (62.0).
  • The Bruins are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 38.7% the Trojans allow to opponents.
  • The Trojans' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Jaime Jaquez Jr. is posting 12.8 points, 2.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Jules Bernard puts up 12.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Tyger Campbell averages a team-high 4.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.8 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 43.5% from the field and 42.0% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Johnny Juzang is tops on the Bruins with 17.0 points per game and 1.8 assists, while also posting 4.7 rebounds.
  • Myles Johnson paces the Bruins at 5.9 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 3.8 points.

USC Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Mobley is the Trojans' top scorer (14.4 points per game) and rebounder (8.5), and averages 3.2 assists.
  • Drew Peterson is averaging a team-leading 3.3 assists per contest. He's also delivering 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor, and 41.0% from 3-point range resulting in 1.4 triples per contest.
  • Chevez Goodwin is averaging 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 57.9% of his shots from the field.
  • Boogie Ellis gets the Trojans 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Agbonkpolo is posting 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 45.7% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

USC at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
