USC vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch USC vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) dribbles the ball against Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 UCLA Bruins (23-6, 14-5 Pac-12) will host the No. 16 USC Trojans (25-5, 14-5 Pac-12) after winning seven straight home games. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch UCLA vs. USC

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UCLA vs. USC

The Bruins put up 8.5 more points per game (74.2) than the Trojans allow (65.7).

The Trojans score 11.4 more points per game (73.4) than the Bruins give up (62.0).

The Bruins are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 38.7% the Trojans allow to opponents.

The Trojans' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

UCLA Players to Watch

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is posting 12.8 points, 2.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Jules Bernard puts up 12.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Tyger Campbell averages a team-high 4.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.8 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 43.5% from the field and 42.0% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Johnny Juzang is tops on the Bruins with 17.0 points per game and 1.8 assists, while also posting 4.7 rebounds.

Myles Johnson paces the Bruins at 5.9 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 3.8 points.

USC Players to Watch