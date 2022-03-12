Skip to main content

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament: USC vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second semifinal in the Pac-12 Tournament pits USC and UCLA against one another on Friday.

The second semifinal in the Pac-12 Tournament features No. 13 UCLA (24-6) and No. 21 USC (26-6) in a rivalry game renewed after the two split their season series. This will be a battle between two programs that know each other very well and bring veteran rosters to the court, both looking for a run in both the conference and NCAA tournaments. The winner will take on either No. 2 Arizona or Colorado, who play in the first semifinal today.

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament: USC vs. UCLA in Men’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch Pac-12 Tournament: USC vs. UCLA in Men’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Isaiah Mobley battled it out until the end with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans in the loss.

This season, Mobley has taken the reigns from his brother who went off to the NBA and is in a pole position to win Rookie of the Year. Mobley is averaging 14.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, leading his team in nearly every category.

On the other side for the Bruins is Johnny Juzang, averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He has paired with Jaquez Jr. (13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists) to form one of the best backcourts in the country.

This game is the rubber match between two teams looking to win the season series, beat a rival and win the Pac-12 Tournament.

The winner of this game will take on the winner of the No. 2 Wildcats and the Buffaloes in the Pac-12 Championship Game, who are in action right now in the other Pac-12 semifinal.

