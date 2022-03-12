USC vs. UCLA: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch USC vs. UCLA: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) celebrates after scoring against the Washington Huskies during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (25-6, 15-5 Pac-12) play the No. 3 seed USC Trojans (26-6, 14-6 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 Tournament Friday at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 11:30 PM.

How to Watch UCLA vs. USC

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -6 134 points

Key Stats for UCLA vs. USC

The Bruins average 8.4 more points per game (74.2) than the Trojans allow (65.8).

The Trojans' 73 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 62.3 the Bruins give up.

The Bruins make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).

The Trojans have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.

UCLA Players to Watch

Jaime Jaquez Jr. puts up 13.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor.

Jules Bernard is averaging 12.5 points, 1.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Tyger Campbell puts up a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. He is also posting 11.4 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 41.3% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Johnny Juzang is tops on his squad in both points (16.2) and assists (1.8) per contest, and also posts 4.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Myles Johnson is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (5.8), and also averages 3.9 points and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

USC Players to Watch