USC vs. UCLA: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch USC vs. UCLA: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) celebrates after scoring against the Washington Huskies during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see the No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (25-6, 15-5 Pac-12) play the No. 3 seed USC Trojans (26-6, 14-6 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 Tournament Friday at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 11:30 PM.

How to Watch UCLA vs. USC

  • Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA vs USC Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UCLA

-6

134 points

Key Stats for UCLA vs. USC

  • The Bruins average 8.4 more points per game (74.2) than the Trojans allow (65.8).
  • The Trojans' 73 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 62.3 the Bruins give up.
  • The Bruins make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
  • The Trojans have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Jaime Jaquez Jr. puts up 13.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor.
  • Jules Bernard is averaging 12.5 points, 1.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
  • Tyger Campbell puts up a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. He is also posting 11.4 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 41.3% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Johnny Juzang is tops on his squad in both points (16.2) and assists (1.8) per contest, and also posts 4.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Myles Johnson is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (5.8), and also averages 3.9 points and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

USC Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Mobley is posting team highs in points (14.4 per game) and rebounds (8.5). And he is delivering 3.2 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
  • Drew Peterson is averaging a team-high 3.4 assists per game. He's also producing 12.3 points and 6.4 rebounds, hitting 46.3% of his shots from the field, and 40.9% from 3-point range resulting in 1.4 triples per game.
  • The Trojans get 11.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Chevez Goodwin.
  • Boogie Ellis gives the Trojans 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Agbonkpolo is averaging 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 46.1% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Pac-12 Tournament, Second Semifinal: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
