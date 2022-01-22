USC vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch USC vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) drives past \h12 in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (8-11, 1-8 Pac-12) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the No. 16 USC Trojans (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah vs. USC

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

USC vs Utah Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

USC

-5.5

138.5 points

Key Stats for Utah vs. USC

  • The Trojans score 5.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Utes give up (68.9).
  • The Utes put up an average of 70.1 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 63.2 the Trojans give up to opponents.
  • The Trojans make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • The Utes are shooting 41.8% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 37.1% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

USC Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Mobley leads his team in both points (15.1) and rebounds (9.0) per game, and also puts up 3.0 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Chevez Goodwin is posting 13.1 points, 0.6 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.
  • Drew Peterson is tops on the Trojans at 3.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 5.7 rebounds and 10.5 points.
  • Boogie Ellis averages 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Agbonkpolo is averaging 8.0 points, 0.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Utah Players to Watch

  • Rollie Worster is the Utes' top assist man (3.1 per game), and he averages 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds.
  • Branden Carlson is No. 1 on the Utes in scoring (10.8 points per game), and averages 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also posts 0.2 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
  • Marco Anthony is the Utes' top rebounder (6.2 per game), and he posts 7.5 points and 1.5 assists.
  • Both Gach is posting 10.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
  • The Utes get 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Riley Battin.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

USC at Utah

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
