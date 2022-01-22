USC vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch USC vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Utes (8-11, 1-8 Pac-12) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the No. 16 USC Trojans (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Utah vs. USC
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
Key Stats for Utah vs. USC
- The Trojans score 5.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Utes give up (68.9).
- The Utes put up an average of 70.1 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 63.2 the Trojans give up to opponents.
- The Trojans make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- The Utes are shooting 41.8% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 37.1% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
USC Players to Watch
- Isaiah Mobley leads his team in both points (15.1) and rebounds (9.0) per game, and also puts up 3.0 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.0 block.
- Chevez Goodwin is posting 13.1 points, 0.6 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.
- Drew Peterson is tops on the Trojans at 3.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 5.7 rebounds and 10.5 points.
- Boogie Ellis averages 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Agbonkpolo is averaging 8.0 points, 0.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
Utah Players to Watch
- Rollie Worster is the Utes' top assist man (3.1 per game), and he averages 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds.
- Branden Carlson is No. 1 on the Utes in scoring (10.8 points per game), and averages 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also posts 0.2 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
- Marco Anthony is the Utes' top rebounder (6.2 per game), and he posts 7.5 points and 1.5 assists.
- Both Gach is posting 10.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- The Utes get 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Riley Battin.
