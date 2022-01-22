USC vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch USC vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) drives past \h12 in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (8-11, 1-8 Pac-12) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the No. 16 USC Trojans (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah vs. USC

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total USC -5.5 138.5 points

Key Stats for Utah vs. USC

The Trojans score 5.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Utes give up (68.9).

The Utes put up an average of 70.1 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 63.2 the Trojans give up to opponents.

The Trojans make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

The Utes are shooting 41.8% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 37.1% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

USC Players to Watch

Isaiah Mobley leads his team in both points (15.1) and rebounds (9.0) per game, and also puts up 3.0 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.0 block.

Chevez Goodwin is posting 13.1 points, 0.6 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Drew Peterson is tops on the Trojans at 3.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 5.7 rebounds and 10.5 points.

Boogie Ellis averages 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Agbonkpolo is averaging 8.0 points, 0.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Utah Players to Watch