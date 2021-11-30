Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch USC vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 20 USC Trojans (6-0, 0-0 Pac-12) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Utah Utes (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Galen Center. The game airs at 11:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch USC vs. Utah

    Key Stats for USC vs. Utah

    • The Trojans average 78.2 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 60.2 the Utes allow.
    • The Utes' 74.8 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 58.3 the Trojans give up to opponents.
    • The Trojans are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 38.2% the Utes allow to opponents.
    • The Utes' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (34.4%).

    USC Players to Watch

    • Boogie Ellis leads the Trojans in scoring, tallying 14.5 points per game to go with 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
    • USC's leading rebounder is Isaiah Mobley averaging 9.2 boards per game and its best passer is Drew Peterson and his 4.2 assists per game.
    • Ellis makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trojans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
    • Mobley is USC's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Joshua Morgan leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Branden Carlson is at the top of the Utes scoring leaderboard with 15.7 points per game. He also pulls down 6.8 rebounds and dishes out 1.7 assists per game.
    • The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Marco Anthony with 7.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 5.3 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Rollie Worster with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game).
    • David Jenkins Jr. is the most prolific from distance for the Utes, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
    • Worster (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Carlson (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    USC Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Temple

    W 76-71

    Away

    11/16/2021

    FGCU

    W 78-61

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Dixie State

    W 98-71

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    W 70-55

    Away

    11/26/2021

    San Diego State

    W 58-43

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Utah

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Long Beach State

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    UC Irvine

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    Utah Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Sacramento State

    W 89-56

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    W 86-55

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Boston College

    W 68-61

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Tulsa

    W 72-58

    Away

    11/27/2021

    BYU

    L 75-64

    Home

    12/1/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Cal

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    TCU

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Manhattan

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Utah at USC

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    11:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

