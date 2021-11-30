How to Watch USC vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 USC Trojans (6-0, 0-0 Pac-12) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Utah Utes (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Galen Center. The game airs at 11:30 PM ET.
How to Watch USC vs. Utah
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 11:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Galen Center
Key Stats for USC vs. Utah
- The Trojans average 78.2 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 60.2 the Utes allow.
- The Utes' 74.8 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 58.3 the Trojans give up to opponents.
- The Trojans are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 38.2% the Utes allow to opponents.
- The Utes' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (34.4%).
USC Players to Watch
- Boogie Ellis leads the Trojans in scoring, tallying 14.5 points per game to go with 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
- USC's leading rebounder is Isaiah Mobley averaging 9.2 boards per game and its best passer is Drew Peterson and his 4.2 assists per game.
- Ellis makes more threes per game than any other member of the Trojans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
- Mobley is USC's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Joshua Morgan leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson is at the top of the Utes scoring leaderboard with 15.7 points per game. He also pulls down 6.8 rebounds and dishes out 1.7 assists per game.
- The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Marco Anthony with 7.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 5.3 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Rollie Worster with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game).
- David Jenkins Jr. is the most prolific from distance for the Utes, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Worster (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Carlson (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Temple
W 76-71
Away
11/16/2021
FGCU
W 78-61
Away
11/22/2021
Dixie State
W 98-71
Home
11/25/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 70-55
Away
11/26/2021
San Diego State
W 58-43
Away
12/1/2021
Utah
-
Home
12/4/2021
Washington State
-
Away
12/7/2021
Eastern Kentucky
-
Home
12/12/2021
Long Beach State
-
Home
12/15/2021
UC Irvine
-
Home
12/18/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Sacramento State
W 89-56
Home
11/15/2021
Bethune-Cookman
W 86-55
Home
11/20/2021
Boston College
W 68-61
Away
11/21/2021
Tulsa
W 72-58
Away
11/27/2021
BYU
L 75-64
Home
12/1/2021
USC
-
Away
12/5/2021
Cal
-
Home
12/8/2021
TCU
-
Away
12/11/2021
Manhattan
-
Home
12/18/2021
Missouri
-
Away
12/21/2021
Fresno State
-
Home