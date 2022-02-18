USC vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

How to Watch USC vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 6, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) reacts during warmups before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 USC Trojans (21-4, 10-4 Pac-12) will try to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Huskies (13-11, 8-5 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Galen Center. The matchup airs at 11:30 PM ET.

How to Watch USC vs. Washington

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Galen Center

Galen Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for USC vs. Washington

The Trojans average 73.1 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 69.4 the Huskies allow.

The Huskies' 67.8 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 63.6 the Trojans give up.

The Trojans are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Huskies allow to opponents.

The Huskies have shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

USC Players to Watch

The Trojans leader in points and rebounds is Isaiah Mobley, who scores 14.7 points and grabs 8.5 boards per game.

Drew Peterson leads USC in assists, averaging 3.3 per game while also scoring 11.6 points per contest.

The Trojans get the most three-point shooting production out of Mobley, who makes 1.6 threes per game.

Mobley is USC's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Joshua Morgan leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Washington Players to Watch

Terrell Brown Jr.'s points (22 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Huskies' leaderboards.

Nate Roberts grabs 6.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 4.9 points per game and adds 0.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.

Jamal Bey is the top shooter from distance for the Huskies, hitting 1.4 threes per game.

Brown (2.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Bey (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/29/2022 Cal W 79-72 Home 2/3/2022 Arizona State W 58-53 Away 2/5/2022 Arizona L 72-63 Away 2/8/2022 Pacific (CA) W 74-68 Home 2/12/2022 UCLA W 67-64 Home 2/17/2022 Washington - Home 2/20/2022 Washington State - Home 2/24/2022 Oregon State - Away 2/26/2022 Oregon - Away 3/1/2022 Arizona - Home 3/5/2022 UCLA - Away

Washington Schedule