USC vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

How to Watch USC vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 6, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) reacts during warmups before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 USC Trojans (21-4, 10-4 Pac-12) will try to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Huskies (13-11, 8-5 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Galen Center. The matchup airs at 11:30 PM ET.

How to Watch USC vs. Washington

Key Stats for USC vs. Washington

  • The Trojans average 73.1 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 69.4 the Huskies allow.
  • The Huskies' 67.8 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 63.6 the Trojans give up.
  • The Trojans are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • The Huskies have shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

USC Players to Watch

  • The Trojans leader in points and rebounds is Isaiah Mobley, who scores 14.7 points and grabs 8.5 boards per game.
  • Drew Peterson leads USC in assists, averaging 3.3 per game while also scoring 11.6 points per contest.
  • The Trojans get the most three-point shooting production out of Mobley, who makes 1.6 threes per game.
  • Mobley is USC's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Joshua Morgan leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Washington Players to Watch

  • Terrell Brown Jr.'s points (22 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Huskies' leaderboards.
  • Nate Roberts grabs 6.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 4.9 points per game and adds 0.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
  • Jamal Bey is the top shooter from distance for the Huskies, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
  • Brown (2.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Bey (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

USC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Cal

W 79-72

Home

2/3/2022

Arizona State

W 58-53

Away

2/5/2022

Arizona

L 72-63

Away

2/8/2022

Pacific (CA)

W 74-68

Home

2/12/2022

UCLA

W 67-64

Home

2/17/2022

Washington

-

Home

2/20/2022

Washington State

-

Home

2/24/2022

Oregon State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Oregon

-

Away

3/1/2022

Arizona

-

Home

3/5/2022

UCLA

-

Away

Washington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Utah

W 77-73

Home

2/3/2022

Cal

W 84-61

Away

2/6/2022

Stanford

L 87-69

Away

2/10/2022

Arizona State

W 87-64

Home

2/12/2022

Arizona

L 92-68

Home

2/17/2022

USC

-

Away

2/19/2022

UCLA

-

Away

2/23/2022

Washington State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Washington State

-

Home

2/28/2022

UCLA

-

Home

3/3/2022

Oregon

-

Home

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Washington at USC

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
11:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

