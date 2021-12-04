Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch USC at Washington State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    USC and Washington State both look to pick up their second Pac-12 win of the year when they battle on Saturday evening.
    Author:

    USC goes to Washington State on Saturday evening for its first road Pac-12 game of the year. The Trojans beat Utah at home by 20 in their first conference game to stay perfect on the year.

    How to Watch USC at Washington State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

    Live stream the USC at Washington State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They have been playing great basketball which has helped them race out to a 7-0 start and a top-20 ranking in the latest AP Poll. They have looked like one of the best teams in the conference and Saturday they will look to get their second straight Pac-12 win against a good Washington State team.

    The Cougars absolutely dominated Arizona State on Wednesday night in their Pac-12 opener. They held the Sun Devils to just 29 total points in the 22 point win. It was a defensive masterpiece by Washington State that helped them bounce back from an upset loss to Eastern Washington in their previous game.

    Saturday's game will be much tougher, but if the Cougars' defense can play that well again they have a great shot at getting the upset.

    The Trojans will look to keep that from happening as they aim to stay undefeated on the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    USC at Washington State in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    College Basketball

    How to Watch USC at Washington State

