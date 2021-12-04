How to Watch USC at Washington State

USC and Washington State both look to pick up their second Pac-12 win of the year when they battle on Saturday evening.

USC goes to Washington State on Saturday evening for its first road Pac-12 game of the year. The Trojans beat Utah at home by 20 in their first conference game to stay perfect on the year.

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

They have been playing great basketball which has helped them race out to a 7-0 start and a top-20 ranking in the latest AP Poll. They have looked like one of the best teams in the conference and Saturday they will look to get their second straight Pac-12 win against a good Washington State team.

The Cougars absolutely dominated Arizona State on Wednesday night in their Pac-12 opener. They held the Sun Devils to just 29 total points in the 22 point win. It was a defensive masterpiece by Washington State that helped them bounce back from an upset loss to Eastern Washington in their previous game.

Saturday's game will be much tougher, but if the Cougars' defense can play that well again they have a great shot at getting the upset.

The Trojans will look to keep that from happening as they aim to stay undefeated on the year.

