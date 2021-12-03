USC vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) celebrates with Washington State Cougars center Dishon Jackson (21) and Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 USC Trojans (7-0, 0-0 Pac-12) will visit the Washington State Cougars (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) after winning four straight road games. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

How to Watch Washington State vs. USC

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Beasley Coliseum

Beasley Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington State vs. USC

The Cougars score 19.6 more points per game (80) than the Trojans give up (60.4).

The Trojans' 80.3 points per game are 16.7 more points than the 63.6 the Cougars give up to opponents.

The Cougars make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (34.9%).

The Trojans have shot at a 49% rate from the field this season, 12.3 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Washington State Players to Watch

Noah Williams posts 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field.

Efe Abogidi is putting up 7.4 points, 0.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Tyrell Roberts is averaging 12.9 points, 1.1 assists and 2 rebounds per game.

Mouhamed Gueye puts up a team-leading 5.6 rebounds per game. He is also posting 6.9 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor.

USC Players to Watch