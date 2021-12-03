USC vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch USC vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) celebrates with Washington State Cougars center Dishon Jackson (21) and Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) celebrates with Washington State Cougars center Dishon Jackson (21) and Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 20 USC Trojans (7-0, 0-0 Pac-12) will visit the Washington State Cougars (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) after winning four straight road games. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. USC

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Beasley Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Washington State vs. USC

    • The Cougars score 19.6 more points per game (80) than the Trojans give up (60.4).
    • The Trojans' 80.3 points per game are 16.7 more points than the 63.6 the Cougars give up to opponents.
    • The Cougars make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (34.9%).
    • The Trojans have shot at a 49% rate from the field this season, 12.3 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Noah Williams posts 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field.
    • Efe Abogidi is putting up 7.4 points, 0.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
    • Tyrell Roberts is averaging 12.9 points, 1.1 assists and 2 rebounds per game.
    • Mouhamed Gueye puts up a team-leading 5.6 rebounds per game. He is also posting 6.9 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor.

    USC Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Mobley is No. 1 on the Trojans in rebounding (9.7 per game), and produces 13.4 points and 2.9 assists. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Boogie Ellis leads the Trojans in scoring (15.1 points per game), and posts 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Drew Peterson is averaging a team-best 4.1 assists per contest. And he is delivering 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds, making 49% of his shots from the field.
    • The Trojans receive 12.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Chevez Goodwin.
    • Agbonkpolo gives the Trojans 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    USC at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Mississippi Valley State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) collides with Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wagner vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) celebrates with Washington State Cougars center Dishon Jackson (21) and Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Toledo vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stony Brook vs. Wagner: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) celebrates with Washington State Cougars center Dishon Jackson (21) and Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    50 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    59 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy