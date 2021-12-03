USC vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch USC vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 USC Trojans (7-0, 0-0 Pac-12) will visit the Washington State Cougars (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) after winning four straight road games. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
Key Stats for Washington State vs. USC
- The Cougars score 19.6 more points per game (80) than the Trojans give up (60.4).
- The Trojans' 80.3 points per game are 16.7 more points than the 63.6 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- The Cougars make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (34.9%).
- The Trojans have shot at a 49% rate from the field this season, 12.3 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
Washington State Players to Watch
- Noah Williams posts 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field.
- Efe Abogidi is putting up 7.4 points, 0.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
- Tyrell Roberts is averaging 12.9 points, 1.1 assists and 2 rebounds per game.
- Mouhamed Gueye puts up a team-leading 5.6 rebounds per game. He is also posting 6.9 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor.
USC Players to Watch
- Isaiah Mobley is No. 1 on the Trojans in rebounding (9.7 per game), and produces 13.4 points and 2.9 assists. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Boogie Ellis leads the Trojans in scoring (15.1 points per game), and posts 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Drew Peterson is averaging a team-best 4.1 assists per contest. And he is delivering 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds, making 49% of his shots from the field.
- The Trojans receive 12.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Chevez Goodwin.
- Agbonkpolo gives the Trojans 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.
