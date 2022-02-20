USC vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch USC vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 USC Trojans (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (14-11, 7-7 Pac-12) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Galen Center.

How to Watch USC vs. Washington State

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Galen Center

Galen Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for USC vs. Washington State

The Trojans score 73.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 63.0 the Cougars allow.

The Cougars score an average of 70.6 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 63.8 the Trojans give up to opponents.

The Trojans are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Cougars allow to opponents.

The Cougars are shooting 40.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 37.7% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

USC Players to Watch

The Trojans leader in points, rebounds and assists is Isaiah Mobley, who averages 14.6 points, 8.3 boards and 3.4 assists per game.

The Trojans get the most three-point shooting production out of Boogie Ellis, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.

Ellis is USC's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Drew Peterson leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Washington State Players to Watch

The Cougars' Michael Flowers puts up enough points (13.4 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Efe Abogidi is at the top of the Washington State rebounding leaderboard with 5.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 7.2 points and tacks on 0.5 assists per game.

Flowers makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cougars.

Noah Williams (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington State while Abogidi (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/3/2022 Arizona State W 58-53 Away 2/5/2022 Arizona L 72-63 Away 2/8/2022 Pacific (CA) W 74-68 Home 2/12/2022 UCLA W 67-64 Home 2/17/2022 Washington W 79-69 Home 2/20/2022 Washington State - Home 2/24/2022 Oregon State - Away 2/26/2022 Oregon - Away 3/1/2022 Arizona - Home 3/5/2022 UCLA - Away

Washington State Schedule