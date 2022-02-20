USC vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch USC vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 USC Trojans (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (14-11, 7-7 Pac-12) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Galen Center.

How to Watch USC vs. Washington State

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Galen Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for USC vs. Washington State

  • The Trojans score 73.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 63.0 the Cougars allow.
  • The Cougars score an average of 70.6 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 63.8 the Trojans give up to opponents.
  • The Trojans are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • The Cougars are shooting 40.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 37.7% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

USC Players to Watch

  • The Trojans leader in points, rebounds and assists is Isaiah Mobley, who averages 14.6 points, 8.3 boards and 3.4 assists per game.
  • The Trojans get the most three-point shooting production out of Boogie Ellis, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.
  • Ellis is USC's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Drew Peterson leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Washington State Players to Watch

  • The Cougars' Michael Flowers puts up enough points (13.4 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Efe Abogidi is at the top of the Washington State rebounding leaderboard with 5.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 7.2 points and tacks on 0.5 assists per game.
  • Flowers makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cougars.
  • Noah Williams (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington State while Abogidi (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

USC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Arizona State

W 58-53

Away

2/5/2022

Arizona

L 72-63

Away

2/8/2022

Pacific (CA)

W 74-68

Home

2/12/2022

UCLA

W 67-64

Home

2/17/2022

Washington

W 79-69

Home

2/20/2022

Washington State

-

Home

2/24/2022

Oregon State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Oregon

-

Away

3/1/2022

Arizona

-

Home

3/5/2022

UCLA

-

Away

Washington State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Cal

W 68-64

Away

2/10/2022

Arizona

L 72-60

Home

2/12/2022

Arizona State

L 58-55

Home

2/14/2022

Oregon

L 62-59

Away

2/17/2022

UCLA

L 76-56

Away

2/20/2022

USC

-

Away

2/23/2022

Washington

-

Home

2/26/2022

Washington

-

Away

2/28/2022

Oregon State

-

Away

3/3/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

3/5/2022

Oregon

-

Home

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Washington State at USC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17710772
NHL

How to Watch Knights at Sharks

By Ben Macaluso
32 minutes ago
USATSI_15716441
College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Missouri

By Ben Macaluso
32 minutes ago
Speed Skating Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Winter Olympic Closing Ceremony

By Justin Carter
32 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) drives past \h12 in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State vs. USC

By Ben Macaluso
1 hour ago
IOWA WRESTLING
College Wrestling

How to Watch Iowa at Nebraska

By Kristofer Habbas
1 hour ago
imago1004045514h
Liga MX

How to Watch Toluca vs. Cruz Azul

By Frank Urbina
1 hour ago
Jan 18, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53-left) and right wing Alex Tuch (89-right) celebrate a goal scored by center Dylan Cozens (24-center) in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sabres vs. Blue Jackets

By Ben Macaluso
2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy