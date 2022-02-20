USC vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch USC vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 USC Trojans (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (14-11, 7-7 Pac-12) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Galen Center.
How to Watch USC vs. Washington State
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Galen Center
Key Stats for USC vs. Washington State
- The Trojans score 73.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 63.0 the Cougars allow.
- The Cougars score an average of 70.6 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 63.8 the Trojans give up to opponents.
- The Trojans are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Cougars allow to opponents.
- The Cougars are shooting 40.6% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 37.7% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
USC Players to Watch
- The Trojans leader in points, rebounds and assists is Isaiah Mobley, who averages 14.6 points, 8.3 boards and 3.4 assists per game.
- The Trojans get the most three-point shooting production out of Boogie Ellis, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.
- Ellis is USC's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Drew Peterson leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Washington State Players to Watch
- The Cougars' Michael Flowers puts up enough points (13.4 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Efe Abogidi is at the top of the Washington State rebounding leaderboard with 5.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 7.2 points and tacks on 0.5 assists per game.
- Flowers makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cougars.
- Noah Williams (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington State while Abogidi (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
Arizona State
W 58-53
Away
2/5/2022
Arizona
L 72-63
Away
2/8/2022
Pacific (CA)
W 74-68
Home
2/12/2022
UCLA
W 67-64
Home
2/17/2022
Washington
W 79-69
Home
2/20/2022
Washington State
-
Home
2/24/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
2/26/2022
Oregon
-
Away
3/1/2022
Arizona
-
Home
3/5/2022
UCLA
-
Away
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Cal
W 68-64
Away
2/10/2022
Arizona
L 72-60
Home
2/12/2022
Arizona State
L 58-55
Home
2/14/2022
Oregon
L 62-59
Away
2/17/2022
UCLA
L 76-56
Away
2/20/2022
USC
-
Away
2/23/2022
Washington
-
Home
2/26/2022
Washington
-
Away
2/28/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
3/3/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
3/5/2022
Oregon
-
Home
