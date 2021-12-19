Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UT Arlington at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oklahoma hosts UT Arlington on Sunday afternoon looking for its second straight win in college basketball.
    Author:

    Oklahoma got its biggest win of the year last Saturday when it beat No. 12, previously unbeaten Arkansas 88-66. The Sooners dominated the games as they bounced back from an overtime loss to Butler.

    How to Watch UT Arlington at Oklahoma in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: Marquee Sports Network

    Live stream the UT Arlington at Oklahoma game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win improved their record to 8-2 in Porter Moser's first year as head coach. Oklahoma has been one of the best stories in college basketball this year as they have looked great to start the season.

    Sunday afternoon, it will look to avoid a letdown when it hosts a UT Arlington team that is just 3-6 on the year.

    The Mavericks had their two-game winning streak snapped on Thursday when they lost to Oral Roberts 71-62. They were coming off wins against UC Santa Barbara and Lamar, but couldn't get their third straight win.

    The Mavericks have been playing better since starting the year just 1-5 but are going to need to play their best game of the year on Sunday if they want to pull off the big upset against Oklahoma.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    UT Arlington at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    texas basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas at Stanford in Men's College Basketball

    16 seconds ago
    oklahoma
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UT Arlington at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

    16 seconds ago
    smu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch SMU at New Mexico in Men's College Basketball

    16 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    16 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) dribbles the ball around Texas-Arlington Mavericks guard David Azore (4) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UT Arlington vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    16 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) dribbles the ball around Texas-Arlington Mavericks guard David Azore (4) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oklahoma vs. UT Arlington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    16 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    16 seconds ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) dribbles the ball around Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SMU vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    16 seconds ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) dribbles the ball around Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    New Mexico vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    16 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy