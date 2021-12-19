How to Watch UT Arlington at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

Oklahoma hosts UT Arlington on Sunday afternoon looking for its second straight win in college basketball.

Oklahoma got its biggest win of the year last Saturday when it beat No. 12, previously unbeaten Arkansas 88-66. The Sooners dominated the games as they bounced back from an overtime loss to Butler.

How to Watch UT Arlington at Oklahoma in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The win improved their record to 8-2 in Porter Moser's first year as head coach. Oklahoma has been one of the best stories in college basketball this year as they have looked great to start the season.

Sunday afternoon, it will look to avoid a letdown when it hosts a UT Arlington team that is just 3-6 on the year.

The Mavericks had their two-game winning streak snapped on Thursday when they lost to Oral Roberts 71-62. They were coming off wins against UC Santa Barbara and Lamar, but couldn't get their third straight win.

The Mavericks have been playing better since starting the year just 1-5 but are going to need to play their best game of the year on Sunday if they want to pull off the big upset against Oklahoma.

