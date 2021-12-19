Skip to main content
    How to Watch UT Arlington vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) dribbles the ball around Texas-Arlington Mavericks guard David Azore (4) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma Sooners (8-2) take on the UT Arlington Mavericks (3-6) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. UT Arlington

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: Marquee Sports Network
    • Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oklahoma vs UT Arlington Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oklahoma

    -17.5

    131 points

    Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. UT Arlington

    • The Sooners record 75.5 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 70.6 the Mavericks give up.
    • The Mavericks put up an average of 63 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 61.4 the Sooners allow.
    • The Sooners make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
    • The Mavericks have shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Sooners have averaged.

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Tanner Groves paces his team in both points (15) and assists (2) per contest, and also puts up 5.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Jalen Hill paces the Sooners at 6.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 2.1 assists and 9.4 points.
    • Elijah Harkless averages 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Jordan Goldwire is tops on his team in assists per game (4.4), and also averages 9.9 points and 2 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Umoja Gibson puts up 11.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    UT Arlington Players to Watch

    • David Azore is posting a team-leading 13.6 points per contest. And he is delivering 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, making 34.2% of his shots from the field.
    • Javon Levi is the Mavericks' top assist man (4.6 per game), and he contributes 6 points and 3.6 rebounds.
    • The Mavericks receive 5.8 points, 5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu.
    • Pedro Castro gives the Mavericks 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also posts 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Montez Young Jr. paces the Mavericks in rebounding (5.1 per game), and averages 3.9 points and 1 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
