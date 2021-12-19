Publish date:
How to Watch UT Arlington vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (8-2) take on the UT Arlington Mavericks (3-6) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. UT Arlington
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-17.5
131 points
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. UT Arlington
- The Sooners record 75.5 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 70.6 the Mavericks give up.
- The Mavericks put up an average of 63 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 61.4 the Sooners allow.
- The Sooners make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
- The Mavericks have shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Sooners have averaged.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Tanner Groves paces his team in both points (15) and assists (2) per contest, and also puts up 5.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jalen Hill paces the Sooners at 6.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 2.1 assists and 9.4 points.
- Elijah Harkless averages 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jordan Goldwire is tops on his team in assists per game (4.4), and also averages 9.9 points and 2 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Umoja Gibson puts up 11.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
UT Arlington Players to Watch
- David Azore is posting a team-leading 13.6 points per contest. And he is delivering 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, making 34.2% of his shots from the field.
- Javon Levi is the Mavericks' top assist man (4.6 per game), and he contributes 6 points and 3.6 rebounds.
- The Mavericks receive 5.8 points, 5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu.
- Pedro Castro gives the Mavericks 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also posts 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Montez Young Jr. paces the Mavericks in rebounding (5.1 per game), and averages 3.9 points and 1 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
19
2021
Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)