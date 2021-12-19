Nov 20, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) dribbles the ball around Texas-Arlington Mavericks guard David Azore (4) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (8-2) take on the UT Arlington Mavericks (3-6) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. UT Arlington

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -17.5 131 points

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. UT Arlington

The Sooners record 75.5 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 70.6 the Mavericks give up.

The Mavericks put up an average of 63 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 61.4 the Sooners allow.

The Sooners make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

The Mavericks have shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Sooners have averaged.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Tanner Groves paces his team in both points (15) and assists (2) per contest, and also puts up 5.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jalen Hill paces the Sooners at 6.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 2.1 assists and 9.4 points.

Elijah Harkless averages 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jordan Goldwire is tops on his team in assists per game (4.4), and also averages 9.9 points and 2 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Umoja Gibson puts up 11.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

UT Arlington Players to Watch