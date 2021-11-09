Publish date:
How to Watch UT Martin vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) play the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. UT Martin
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tennessee
-35
148.5 points
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. UT Martin
- Last year, the Volunteers scored 5.1 fewer points per game (71.9) than the Skyhawks gave up (77.0).
- The Skyhawks put up only 2.0 more points per game last year (65.5) than the Volunteers gave up to opponents (63.5).
- The Volunteers shot 43.9% from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Skyhawks allowed to opponents.
- The Skyhawks' 39.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Josiah-Jordan James averaged a team-best 6.0 rebounds per game last year. He also averaged 7.4 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 39.0% from the field and 30.8% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jaden Springer paced his team in both points (12.0) and assists (2.8) per contest last season, and also put up 3.4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Keon Johnson averaged 11.3 points, 2.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest last year.
- Yves Pons posted 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he delivered 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- Santiago Vescovi posted a team-high 3.1 assists per contest last year. He also averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 38.8% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Cameron Holden averaged 14.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season.
- Kenton Eskridge dished out 3.5 assists per game while scoring 5.7 PPG.
- Jaron Williams knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.1 per contest a season ago.
- Holden averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Ajani Kennedy notched 0.4 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
9
2021
UT-Martin at Tennessee
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)