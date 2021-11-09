How to Watch UT Martin vs. Tennessee

No. 18 Tennessee looks to regain the top spot in the SEC as the NCAA men's basketball season gets underway Tuesday.

The Tennessee men's basketball team fell short of expectations last season, but the No. 18 Volunteers look to live up to the hype this year, starting with Tuesday's season opener against UT Martin.

Last season, the Volunteers were headlined by two top freshmen in Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer and featured a solid mix of veterans with John Fullerton, Josiah Jordan James and Yves Pons.

However, after a hot start, they stumbled. They salvaged a trip to the NCAA tournament but disappointed relative to their ambitions.

Gone are Johnson, Springer and Pons to the NBA, but there is still an abundance of talent on this team. Enter Kennedy Chandler, the school’s highest-ranked recruit since Tobias Harris.

Not only is Chandler considered better than both of last year’s freshmen, but Rick Barnes has adopted a more ball-screen heavy offense to make the most of Chandler’s ability as a playmaker and scorer.

UT Martin is making its first trip to Knoxville in 11 years. The two schools were supposed to face off last season, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 complications.

UT Martin doesn’t return a single player from last year’s team. The Skyhawks' 14 new players will be led by a new coach in Ryan Ridder.

