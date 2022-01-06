Skip to main content

How to Watch UT Martin vs. Tennessee State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With two evenly matched offenses, expect Thursday's game between UT Martin and Tennessee State to be a close one.

The Tigers are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, while the Skyhawks have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season.

How to Watch UT Martin vs. Tennessee State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN News

Live stream UT Martin vs. Tennessee State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tennessee State (5-7) is coming off of a 108-66 blowout win against Campbellsville Harrodsburg. It marked the team's fourth win in five games. That game was all the way back on Dec. 21. 

In that game Carlos Marshall Jr. posted a career-high 26 points on 8-of-14 from the field, including a season-high 5-of-11 from deep. All 11 players scored at least three points while five players totaled double-digit points.

Dedric Boyd leads Tennessee State in scoring, tallying 13.3 points per game to go with 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

UT Martin (5-8) picked up a close 65-62 win against Austin Peay on Dec. 30. It was a welcome finish after losing 80-54 to Drake the game before that. KJ Simon led the team with 26 points and four blocks. Bernie Andre added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Mikel Henderson had 12 points and five assists. 

Simon is the top scorer for the Skyhawks with 18.5 points per game. He also tacks on 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to his stats.

