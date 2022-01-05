Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch UT Martin vs. Tennessee State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 23, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Tennessee State Tigers guard Kenny Cooper (21) drives against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tennessee State Tigers (5-7, 0-0 OVC) are at home in OVC play against the UT Martin Skyhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Tennessee State vs. UT Martin

    Key Stats for Tennessee State vs. UT Martin

    • The 77.3 points per game the Tigers put up are only 3.2 more points than the Skyhawks give up (74.1).
    • The Skyhawks score only 0.6 fewer points per game (70) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (70.6).
    • The Tigers make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
    • The Skyhawks' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (42.8%).

    Tennessee State Players to Watch

    • Kassim Nicholson averages a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.3 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field.
    • Kenny Cooper posts a team-leading 3.7 assists per contest. He is also averaging 7.5 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the field.
    • Dedric Boyd is tops on the Tigers with 13.3 points per game and 1.1 assists, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds.
    • Carlos Marshall Jr. posts 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 11 points, 2.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

    UT Martin Players to Watch

    • K.J. Simon is posting team highs in points (18.5 per game) and assists (1.5). And he is contributing 5.2 rebounds, making 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 29.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
    • KK Curry is No. 1 on the Skyhawks in rebounding (5.9 per game), and puts up 12.3 points and 1 assists. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 1 block.
    • Chris Nix is putting up a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 6.5 points and 1.2 assists, making 53.3% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Skyhawks get 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Koby Jeffries.
    • Mikel Henderson is No. 1 on the Skyhawks in assists (2.5 per game), and produces 7.2 points and 1.6 rebounds. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    UT-Martin at Tennessee State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

