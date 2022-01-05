How to Watch UT Martin vs. Tennessee State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 23, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Tennessee State Tigers guard Kenny Cooper (21) drives against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee State Tigers (5-7, 0-0 OVC) are at home in OVC play against the UT Martin Skyhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tennessee State vs. UT Martin

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Gentry Complex

Gentry Complex Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Tennessee State vs. UT Martin

The 77.3 points per game the Tigers put up are only 3.2 more points than the Skyhawks give up (74.1).

The Skyhawks score only 0.6 fewer points per game (70) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (70.6).

The Tigers make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

The Skyhawks' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (42.8%).

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Kassim Nicholson averages a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.3 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field.

Kenny Cooper posts a team-leading 3.7 assists per contest. He is also averaging 7.5 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the field.

Dedric Boyd is tops on the Tigers with 13.3 points per game and 1.1 assists, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds.

Carlos Marshall Jr. posts 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 11 points, 2.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

UT Martin Players to Watch