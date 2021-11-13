Publish date:
How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-0) go up against the Arizona Wildcats (0-0) at McKale Center on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: McKale Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arizona
-24.5
140.5 points
Key Stats for Arizona vs. UT Rio Grande Valley
- Last year, the Wildcats recorded 7.7 more points per game (75.4) than the Vaqueros allowed (67.7).
- The Vaqueros put up an average of 72.4 points per game last year, only 3.8 more points than the 68.6 the Wildcats allowed.
- The Wildcats shot 44.7% from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Vaqueros allowed to opponents.
- The Vaqueros shot 40.9% from the field, two% lower than the 42.9% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Azuolas Tubelis led his squad in rebounds per game (7.1) last year, and also put up 12.2 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Bennedict Mathurin averaged 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he averaged 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Jordan Brown put up 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game last year, shooting 56% from the floor.
- Terrell Brown averaged 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest last season, shooting 39% from the floor.
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
- Quinton Johnson II accumulated 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last season.
- Ricky Nelson dished out 2.6 assists per game while scoring 3.6 PPG.
- Johnson knocked down 1.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Laquan Butler averaged one steal per game, while Uche Dibiamaka compiled 0.4 rejections per contest.
