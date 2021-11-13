Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (12) drives to the basket against Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-0) go up against the Arizona Wildcats (0-0) at McKale Center on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Total Arizona -24.5 140.5 points

Key Stats for Arizona vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Last year, the Wildcats recorded 7.7 more points per game (75.4) than the Vaqueros allowed (67.7).

The Vaqueros put up an average of 72.4 points per game last year, only 3.8 more points than the 68.6 the Wildcats allowed.

The Wildcats shot 44.7% from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Vaqueros allowed to opponents.

The Vaqueros shot 40.9% from the field, two% lower than the 42.9% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

Arizona Players to Watch

Azuolas Tubelis led his squad in rebounds per game (7.1) last year, and also put up 12.2 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Bennedict Mathurin averaged 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he averaged 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Jordan Brown put up 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game last year, shooting 56% from the floor.

Terrell Brown averaged 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest last season, shooting 39% from the floor.

