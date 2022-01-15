Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah at Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Last place meets first place with Utah and Arizona facing off in the Pac-12 on Saturday.

Arizona (13-1) is off to a great start this season, going 3-0 in conference play, and is looking like one of the few teams that could be a real contender for the Four Four. It has not been a great season for Utah (8-8), who have started conference play 1-5 and squandered a seemingly strong 7-3 start in non-conference play

How to Watch Utah at Arizona today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

Watch Utah at Arizona online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats ran Colorado out of the gym in the second half of a conference game with Bennedict Mathurin only shooting seven total shots:

This Wildcats team is for real this season. The offense is really something with the team scoring at least 80 points in 12 of 14 games and 12 of their 13 wins. In the two games the offense stalled on them? They scored 73 and 76 respectively.

Right now, they have the No. 2 offense in the NCAA at 88.9 points per game and in three conference games, the No. 1 offense in the Pac-12 at 87.0 points per game.

They are the best rebounding team in the country at 43.9 per game, No. 1 in assists per game at 21.7 and the No. 3 shot-blocking team at 6.6 per game.

A lot of that has to do with first-year head coach Tommy Lloyd and sophomore star Bennedict Mathurin.

This season Mathurin is averaging 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He came in as a vaunted freshman talent that might go one-and-done, but after a modest season, he came back and is looking like a potential player of the year in the conference and in the NCAA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Utah at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 6, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates up ice with the puck asSan Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek (51) defends during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 29, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Edmonton Oilers at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates with center Claude Giroux (28) after a goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 13, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (45) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Braden Schneider (45) after scoring a goal during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck defended by Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) skates ahead of Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_16076764
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Heat

1 minute ago
USATSI_17481113
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Thunder

1 minute ago
Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy