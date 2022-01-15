Last place meets first place with Utah and Arizona facing off in the Pac-12 on Saturday.

Arizona (13-1) is off to a great start this season, going 3-0 in conference play, and is looking like one of the few teams that could be a real contender for the Four Four. It has not been a great season for Utah (8-8), who have started conference play 1-5 and squandered a seemingly strong 7-3 start in non-conference play

How to Watch Utah at Arizona today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

Watch Utah at Arizona online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats ran Colorado out of the gym in the second half of a conference game with Bennedict Mathurin only shooting seven total shots:

This Wildcats team is for real this season. The offense is really something with the team scoring at least 80 points in 12 of 14 games and 12 of their 13 wins. In the two games the offense stalled on them? They scored 73 and 76 respectively.

Right now, they have the No. 2 offense in the NCAA at 88.9 points per game and in three conference games, the No. 1 offense in the Pac-12 at 87.0 points per game.

They are the best rebounding team in the country at 43.9 per game, No. 1 in assists per game at 21.7 and the No. 3 shot-blocking team at 6.6 per game.

A lot of that has to do with first-year head coach Tommy Lloyd and sophomore star Bennedict Mathurin.

This season Mathurin is averaging 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He came in as a vaunted freshman talent that might go one-and-done, but after a modest season, he came back and is looking like a potential player of the year in the conference and in the NCAA.

Regional restrictions may apply.