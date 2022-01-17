Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah at Arizona State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah travels to Arizona State on Monday as both teams look to snap losing streaks in a Pac-12 battle

Utah hits the road Monday looking to snap a five-game losing streak. The Utes haven't won since December 21st when they beat Fresno State 55-50. 

How to Watch Utah at Arizona State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

Live stream the Utah at Arizona State game on fuboTV:

That win had got them to 8-4 overall, but with their loss to Arizona on Saturday, they fell under .500 for the first time this year.

Pac-12 play has not been kind to the Utes as they are now 1-6. They beat Cal to open conference play but haven't won since.

On Monday, Utah will look to finally get that second Pac-12 win and beat an Arizona State team who has lost three straight.

The Sun Devils have played just two games since December 19th. Both games had three games postponed in between them as they have had a tough time with the disruptions in the schedule.

It has been a tough season for Arizona State as it is now just 1-3 in the Pac-12 and 5-9 overall. The Sun Devils have lost a lot of close games this year, but Monday they will look to finally get back in the win column against a Utah team that is also needing a big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Utah at Arizona State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
