How to Watch Utah at Cal in Men's College Basketball

Utah travels to Cal on Saturday night looking to win its second straight game after beating Stanford on Thursday

Utah finishes a three-game road trip on Saturday looking to win its second straight game for the first time since the Utes started the year 5-0.

How to Watch Utah at Cal in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

The Utes went through a 10 game losing streak but are 2-2 in their last four games and are playing much better.

Thursday they pulled off a minor upset when they beat Stanford 60-56 to get its third Pac-12 win of the year.

Saturday they will look to take down a Cal team that is coming off a loss to Colorado on Thursday.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Golden Bears and dropped them to 4-12 in the Pac-12.

Cal, like Utah has struggled in conference play and are just looking to make a run to end the season and possibly make some noise in the conference tournament.

Both of these teams have had their up and downs this year, but have played much better lately and are looking to pick up a big win on Saturday night.

