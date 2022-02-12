Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah at Colorado in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah hits the road Saturday night looking to get back in the win column against Colorado

Utah starts a three-game road trip on Saturday when it travels to Colorado to take on the Buffaloes. The Utes are coming off a close 80-77 loss to Oregon that kept them from winning their second straight game.

Utah snapped a 10 game losing streak on Thursday against Oregon State, but couldn't do the same against Oregon.

The loss dropped the Utes to just 2-12 in the Pac-12 as their tough season continues.

Saturday night they will look to get a big road win against a Colorado team that hasn't played in a week.

The Buffaloes last played last Saturday when it beat Oregon State 86-63. The win snapped a three-game winning streak and got them back to within a game of .500 at 6-7 in the Pac-12.

It was just their second win in the last seven games as the Buffaloes tournament hopes have taken a hit over the last month.

The Buffaloes have time to make a run but they must win on Saturday against Utah.

USATSI_17657668
