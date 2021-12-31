Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Utah at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Utah and Oregon State both go for their second straight win as they battle in Pac-12 play on Thursday night.
    Utah heads to Oregon State looking to find some consistency after alternating wins and losses over the last six games. The Utes started the year with four straight wins, but have gone just 3-4 over their last seven.

    Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)

    Live stream the Utah at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Thursday, they will look to get their second straight win and their second Pac-12 win of the year after they split their first two against USC and Cal.

    To get that second win they will look to take down an Oregon State team who finally got its second win of the year on Dec. 21 against Nicholls.

    That win snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Beavers. They won their season opener against Portland State and then struggled over the next month as they couldn't find a way to get a win.

    The Beavers' losing streak included two Pac-12 losses to Arizona and Cal. It has been a tough start to the season for an Oregon State team that made the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament last year.

    Thursday they will look to get their second straight win for the first time this year against an inconsistent Utah team.

    December
    30
    2021

    Utah at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    47 minutes ago
