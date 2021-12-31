How to Watch Utah at Oregon State

Utah and Oregon State both go for their second straight win as they battle in Pac-12 play on Thursday night.

Utah heads to Oregon State looking to find some consistency after alternating wins and losses over the last six games. The Utes started the year with four straight wins, but have gone just 3-4 over their last seven.

Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)

Thursday, they will look to get their second straight win and their second Pac-12 win of the year after they split their first two against USC and Cal.

To get that second win they will look to take down an Oregon State team who finally got its second win of the year on Dec. 21 against Nicholls.

That win snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Beavers. They won their season opener against Portland State and then struggled over the next month as they couldn't find a way to get a win.

The Beavers' losing streak included two Pac-12 losses to Arizona and Cal. It has been a tough start to the season for an Oregon State team that made the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament last year.

Thursday they will look to get their second straight win for the first time this year against an inconsistent Utah team.

