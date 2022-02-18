Stanford hosts Utah on Thursday night looking to win its second straight game in a Pac-12 battle in men's basketball.

Stanford returns home after two straight road games in which they lost to Oregon 68-60 and then bounced back with a 76-65 win against Oregon State on Saturday.

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The win against the Beavers was just their third in the last seven games. The Cardinal are now just 8-7 in the Pac-12 and 15-10 overall.

They have played well at times and have some big wins, but are currently on the outside looking in on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

They still have opportunities as the season comes to a close, but they need to pick up a win against a Utah team that has lost two straight.

The Utes come into Thursday's game losers of 12 of their last 13 games. They did beat Oregon State on Feb. 3, but have since lost to both Oregon and Colorado.

Despite the struggles, they have played much better recently as their last three losses have all come by five or fewer points.

Thursday, they will look to get over that hump as they try and get a big road win at Stanford.

