How to Watch Utah at Washington in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington hosts conference foe Utah on Saturday afternoon looking to win its second straight game in college basketball.

Washington picked up another big win on Thursday night when it beat Colorado 60-58. The win was its fourth in the last five games as it continues to turn around its season.

How to Watch Utah at Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

The Huskies were just 5-6 not too long ago, but they are now 10-8 and 5-3 in the Pac-12. They look like a completely different team right now and are presenting headaches to the other teams in the conference.

Saturday, they hope they can continue the improved play when they host a Utah team that has lost nine in a row.

The Utes started Pac-12 play off 1-1 and were 8-4 overall, but they have all gone downhill since. They have lost nine straight and have fallen to 1-10 in conference play.

They have played some teams tough, but are in a funk and haven't been able to get out of it.

Saturday, they will look to finally snap their losing streak as they try and avenge an earlier season loss to the Huskies. They lost to Washington back on January 6th 74-68 in a game in which they led late into the second half.

