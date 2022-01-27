Washington State hosts Utah on Wednesday night looking to win its second straight game in college basketball.

Washington State gets back on the court Wednesday night after an 11-day break due to two games getting postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

How to Watch Utah at Washington State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Utah at Washington State game on fuboTV:

The Cougars beat Cal before missing games with Oregon and Oregon State. The win against the Golden Bears was just their third in their last eight games but evened their Pac-12 record at 3-3.

One of those wins was against Utah on Jan. 8 and Wednesday night, they will look to do it again and get the season sweep.

The Utes will look to get the split, but they will have to snap an eight-game losing streak to do it.

Utah was 8-4 at one point this season, but it hasn't won since and is now just 1-9 in the Pac-12.

It has been over a month since the Utes have won but they have had a few close calls including a five-point loss to UCLA.

Wednesday, they will look to finally get that elusive first win of 2022 and upset Washington State and avenge the earlier season loss.

