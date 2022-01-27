Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah at Washington State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington State hosts Utah on Wednesday night looking to win its second straight game in college basketball.

Washington State gets back on the court Wednesday night after an 11-day break due to two games getting postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

How to Watch Utah at Washington State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Utah at Washington State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cougars beat Cal before missing games with Oregon and Oregon State. The win against the Golden Bears was just their third in their last eight games but evened their Pac-12 record at 3-3.

One of those wins was against Utah on Jan. 8 and Wednesday night, they will look to do it again and get the season sweep.

The Utes will look to get the split, but they will have to snap an eight-game losing streak to do it.

Utah was 8-4 at one point this season, but it hasn't won since and is now just 1-9 in the Pac-12.

It has been over a month since the Utes have won but they have had a few close calls including a five-point loss to UCLA.

Wednesday, they will look to finally get that elusive first win of 2022 and upset Washington State and avenge the earlier season loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Utah at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Jazz

2 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Elijah Hughes (33) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball around Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and forward Pascal Siakam (3) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Elijah Hughes (33) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Trail Blazers

2 minutes ago
Volleyball
Indoor Volleyball

How to Watch USC vs UC Irvine

2 minutes ago
washington state
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Washington State

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) shoots against USC Trojans guard Boogie Ellis (0) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy