How to Watch Utah State at Nevada in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday night in college basketball action, Utah State will hit the road to take on Nevada.

The 2021-22 college basketball continues forward on Saturday with quite a few good games for fans to watch. Some matchups will feature top-notch contenders facing off against each other, while others will simply offer what should be good entertainment. One of those games will feature Utah State traveling to take on Nevada.

How to Watch the Utah State Aggies at Nevada Wolfpack Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBSSN

Prior to tonight's game, the Aggies are 11-9 and have put together a solid all-around year. They haven't been great, but they have done enough to have a winning record. Last time out, Utah State ended up beating San Diego State by a final score of 75-57.

On the other side of the court tonight, the Wolfpack will come in with a 9-8 record. It hasn't been a great year for Nevada, but it hasn't been a bad one either. They are coming off of a tough 77-66 loss against Colorado State in their last game.

Both of these teams are capable of playing good games and should match up well against each other. If you enjoy competitive basketball, this should be a game for you. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Utah State at Nevada

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
