How to Watch Utah State at New Mexico in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday night in college basketball action, Utah State will hit the road to take on New Mexico.

The 2021-22 college basketball season will feature quite a few good matchups for fans to watch on Saturday. While there will be some top-ranked teams playing, there are also some under-the-radar games for fans to enjoy. One of those under-the-radar games will feature Utah State hitting the road to take on New Mexico.

How to Watch the Utah State Aggies at New Mexico Lobos Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBSSN

Live stream the Utah State Aggies at New Mexico Lobos game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Aggies sport a 9-5 record and have looked solid on both sides of the court. Utah State is coming off of a rough 49-47 loss against Air Force and need to get back in the win column tonight. This is a big game to continue working their way up in the standings.

On the other side of the court, the Lobos come into this game with a 7-7 record. They are in major need of stringing a few wins together to get back into contention. New Mexico is fresh off of a 79-70 loss against Nevada in their last outing.

Both of these teams need wins, although the Lobos are needing the win more out of desperation. These two teams should put on a very entertaining game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big-time victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Utah State at New Mexico

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_17470123
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) reacts in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots against Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
USATSI_17453960
USATSI_17463505
college hockey
USATSI_17463558
Jan 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate the goal of right wing Logan O'Connor (25) as Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) looks on in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
