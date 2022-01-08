How to Watch Utah State at New Mexico in Men's College Basketball

On Saturday night in college basketball action, Utah State will hit the road to take on New Mexico.

The 2021-22 college basketball season will feature quite a few good matchups for fans to watch on Saturday. While there will be some top-ranked teams playing, there are also some under-the-radar games for fans to enjoy. One of those under-the-radar games will feature Utah State hitting the road to take on New Mexico.

How to Watch the Utah State Aggies at New Mexico Lobos Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBSSN

Coming into tonight's game, the Aggies sport a 9-5 record and have looked solid on both sides of the court. Utah State is coming off of a rough 49-47 loss against Air Force and need to get back in the win column tonight. This is a big game to continue working their way up in the standings.

On the other side of the court, the Lobos come into this game with a 7-7 record. They are in major need of stringing a few wins together to get back into contention. New Mexico is fresh off of a 79-70 loss against Nevada in their last outing.

Both of these teams need wins, although the Lobos are needing the win more out of desperation. These two teams should put on a very entertaining game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big-time victory.

