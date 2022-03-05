Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah State at San Jose State in Men’s College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah State is a heavy favorite over San Jose State heading into Friday's meeting.

Despite losing four of its last five games, Utah State (16-14) travels to take on San Jose State (8-20) as heavy favorites in its final game of the regular season on Friday.

Utah State is coming off a tough loss when Colorado State spoiled Senior Night with a 66-55 win over the Aggies. Playing in his final home game, Utah State’s Justin Bean recorded his 18th double-double of the season, but the Rams eventually went on a 12-0 run and never relinquished the lead.

In their last game against San Jose State, the Aggies controlled play for most of the contest in a 78-62 win earlier this season. Overall, Utah State is 18-1 against the Spartans in program history.

Although Utah State has dominated the series in the past, the Spartans played the game last month shorthanded, with only seven players participating in the majority of the game.

Brandon Horvath (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Justin Bean (18 points, 11 rebounds) led the way for Utah State in the win, in a game where the lead changed hands only five times.

Utah State will now look to continue its dominance over San Jose State on Friday night.

