How to Watch Utah State vs. Air Force: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 7 seed Utah State Aggies (17-14, 8-10 MWC) play in the MWC Tournament against the No. 10 seed Air Force Falcons (11-17, 4-13 MWC). The teams will face off Wednesday at 4:30 PM.

How to Watch Utah State vs. Air Force

Key Stats for Utah State vs. Air Force

  • The Aggies record 8.5 more points per game (73.9) than the Falcons give up (65.4).
  • The Falcons score 8.0 fewer points per game (59.1) than the Aggies give up to opponents (67.1).
  • The Aggies are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Falcons allow to opponents.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Justin Bean leads the Aggies in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.7 points and 9.8 boards per game.
  • Rylan Jones leads Utah State in assists, averaging 4.5 per game while also scoring 6.9 points per contest.
  • Steven Ashworth makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aggies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
  • Bean is Utah State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Air Force Players to Watch

  • Ethan Taylor paces the Falcons in both rebounds and assists with 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
  • A.J. Walker counts for 14.6 points per game, making him the top scorer on Air Force's squad.
  • Walker is the most prolific from distance for the Falcons, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
  • Air Force's leader in steals is Taylor (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lucas Moerman (1.6 per game).

Utah State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

San Diego State

L 75-56

Away

2/19/2022

Boise State

L 68-57

Away

2/22/2022

New Mexico

W 81-56

Home

2/26/2022

Colorado State

L 66-55

Home

3/4/2022

San Jose State

W 75-52

Away

3/9/2022

Air Force

-

Home

Air Force Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Boise State

L 85-59

Home

2/19/2022

Wyoming

L 75-67

Away

2/22/2022

Fresno State

L 65-40

Home

2/26/2022

New Mexico

L 69-65

Away

3/1/2022

San Jose State

W 58-54

Home

3/9/2022

Utah State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Mountain West Tournament: Air Force vs. Utah State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
