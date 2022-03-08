How to Watch Utah State vs. Air Force: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 7 seed Utah State Aggies (17-14, 8-10 MWC) play in the MWC Tournament against the No. 10 seed Air Force Falcons (11-17, 4-13 MWC). The teams will face off Wednesday at 4:30 PM.

How to Watch Utah State vs. Air Force

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Key Stats for Utah State vs. Air Force

The Aggies record 8.5 more points per game (73.9) than the Falcons give up (65.4).

The Falcons score 8.0 fewer points per game (59.1) than the Aggies give up to opponents (67.1).

The Aggies are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Falcons allow to opponents.

Utah State Players to Watch

Justin Bean leads the Aggies in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.7 points and 9.8 boards per game.

Rylan Jones leads Utah State in assists, averaging 4.5 per game while also scoring 6.9 points per contest.

Steven Ashworth makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aggies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.

Bean is Utah State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Air Force Players to Watch

Ethan Taylor paces the Falcons in both rebounds and assists with 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

A.J. Walker counts for 14.6 points per game, making him the top scorer on Air Force's squad.

Walker is the most prolific from distance for the Falcons, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Air Force's leader in steals is Taylor (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lucas Moerman (1.6 per game).

Utah State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 San Diego State L 75-56 Away 2/19/2022 Boise State L 68-57 Away 2/22/2022 New Mexico W 81-56 Home 2/26/2022 Colorado State L 66-55 Home 3/4/2022 San Jose State W 75-52 Away 3/9/2022 Air Force - Home

Air Force Schedule