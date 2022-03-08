How to Watch Utah State vs. Air Force: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 7 seed Utah State Aggies (17-14, 8-10 MWC) play in the MWC Tournament against the No. 10 seed Air Force Falcons (11-17, 4-13 MWC). The teams will face off Wednesday at 4:30 PM.
How to Watch Utah State vs. Air Force
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Thomas & Mack Center
Key Stats for Utah State vs. Air Force
- The Aggies record 8.5 more points per game (73.9) than the Falcons give up (65.4).
- The Falcons score 8.0 fewer points per game (59.1) than the Aggies give up to opponents (67.1).
- The Aggies are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Falcons allow to opponents.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Justin Bean leads the Aggies in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.7 points and 9.8 boards per game.
- Rylan Jones leads Utah State in assists, averaging 4.5 per game while also scoring 6.9 points per contest.
- Steven Ashworth makes more threes per game than any other member of the Aggies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
- Bean is Utah State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
Air Force Players to Watch
- Ethan Taylor paces the Falcons in both rebounds and assists with 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
- A.J. Walker counts for 14.6 points per game, making him the top scorer on Air Force's squad.
- Walker is the most prolific from distance for the Falcons, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Air Force's leader in steals is Taylor (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lucas Moerman (1.6 per game).
Utah State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
San Diego State
L 75-56
Away
2/19/2022
Boise State
L 68-57
Away
2/22/2022
New Mexico
W 81-56
Home
2/26/2022
Colorado State
L 66-55
Home
3/4/2022
San Jose State
W 75-52
Away
3/9/2022
Air Force
-
Home
Air Force Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Boise State
L 85-59
Home
2/19/2022
Wyoming
L 75-67
Away
2/22/2022
Fresno State
L 65-40
Home
2/26/2022
New Mexico
L 69-65
Away
3/1/2022
San Jose State
W 58-54
Home
3/9/2022
Utah State
-
Away
