The Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-0 MWC) will attempt to build on a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Utah State Aggies (9-5, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah State vs. Boise State

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Key Stats for Utah State vs. Boise State

The 77.2 points per game the Aggies score are 19.0 more points than the Broncos give up (58.2).

The Broncos' 69.1 points per game are only 1.0 more point than the 68.1 the Aggies allow to opponents.

The Aggies make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

The Broncos have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

Utah State Players to Watch

The Aggies leader in points and rebounds is Justin Bean, who scores 19.8 points and pulls down 10.4 boards per game.

Rylan Jones is Utah State's best passer, dishing out 5.5 assists per game while scoring 7.6 PPG.

Steven Ashworth leads the Aggies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Bean and Brandon Horvath lead Utah State on the defensive end, with Bean leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Horvath in blocks averaging 0.4 per contest.

Boise State Players to Watch

Abu Kigab scores 14.2 points per game and is the top scorer for the Broncos.

The Boise State leaders in rebounding and assists are Mladen Armus with 8.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.1 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Emmanuel Akot with 3.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).

Akot is dependable from deep and leads the Broncos with 1.9 made threes per game.

Kigab (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boise State while Armus (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Utah State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 New Orleans W 82-50 Home 12/15/2021 Weber State W 95-80 Away 12/18/2021 Iowa L 94-75 Away 12/21/2021 Portland State W 81-62 Home 12/29/2021 Air Force L 49-47 Away 1/4/2022 Boise State - Home 1/8/2022 New Mexico - Away 1/12/2022 Colorado State - Away 1/15/2022 Wyoming - Home 1/18/2022 Fresno State - Away 1/26/2022 San Diego State - Home

Boise State Schedule