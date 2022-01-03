Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Utah State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tony Perkins (11) shoots over Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-0 MWC) will attempt to build on a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Utah State Aggies (9-5, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Utah State vs. Boise State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Utah State vs. Boise State

    • The 77.2 points per game the Aggies score are 19.0 more points than the Broncos give up (58.2).
    • The Broncos' 69.1 points per game are only 1.0 more point than the 68.1 the Aggies allow to opponents.
    • The Aggies make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
    • The Broncos have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

    Utah State Players to Watch

    • The Aggies leader in points and rebounds is Justin Bean, who scores 19.8 points and pulls down 10.4 boards per game.
    • Rylan Jones is Utah State's best passer, dishing out 5.5 assists per game while scoring 7.6 PPG.
    • Steven Ashworth leads the Aggies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Bean and Brandon Horvath lead Utah State on the defensive end, with Bean leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Horvath in blocks averaging 0.4 per contest.

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Abu Kigab scores 14.2 points per game and is the top scorer for the Broncos.
    • The Boise State leaders in rebounding and assists are Mladen Armus with 8.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.1 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Emmanuel Akot with 3.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).
    • Akot is dependable from deep and leads the Broncos with 1.9 made threes per game.
    • Kigab (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boise State while Armus (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Utah State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    New Orleans

    W 82-50

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Weber State

    W 95-80

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Iowa

    L 94-75

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Portland State

    W 81-62

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Air Force

    L 49-47

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Boise State

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    New Mexico

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Colorado State

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    1/26/2022

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    Boise State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 97-60

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Santa Clara

    W 72-60

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Montana Tech

    W 88-57

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Washington State

    W 58-52

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Fresno State

    W 65-55

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Colorado State

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Air Force

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    San Diego State

    -

    Away

    1/25/2022

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Boise State at Utah State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

