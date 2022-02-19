Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Utah State Aggies (15-12, 6-8 MWC) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Boise State Broncos (20-6, 11-2 MWC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at ExtraMile Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Utah State

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: ExtraMile Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boise State vs Utah State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Boise State

-3.5

131.5 points

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Utah State

  • The Broncos score 68.9 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 68.1 the Aggies give up.
  • The Aggies average 15.1 more points per game (74.9) than the Broncos allow (59.8).
  • This season, the Broncos have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.
  • The Aggies' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (41.8%).

Boise State Players to Watch

  • Abu Kigab averages 13.7 points and 2.2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 6.2 rebounds while shooting 47.3% from the floor.
  • Marcus Shaver Jr. is putting up 13.2 points, 2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
  • Mladen Armus averages a team-high 8.1 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 7.2 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 46.9% from the floor.
  • Tyson Degenhart is putting up 10.5 points, 0.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
  • Emmanuel Akot is tops on the Broncos at 3 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.2 rebounds and 11 points.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Justin Bean tops the Aggies in scoring (18.3 points per game) and rebounding (9.8), and puts up 2.6 assists. He also puts up 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Brandon Horvath gets the Aggies 13.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Steven Ashworth is posting 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, making 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.
  • Rylan Jones is averaging a team-high 4.7 assists per game. And he is contributing 7.5 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Aggies get 8 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists per game from R.J. Eytle-Rock.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Utah State at Boise State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

