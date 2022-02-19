Feb 13, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Chandler Jacobs (13) defends against the drive of Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during second half action at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Colorado State defeats Boise State 77-74. Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (15-12, 6-8 MWC) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Boise State Broncos (20-6, 11-2 MWC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at ExtraMile Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Utah State

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: ExtraMile Arena

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -3.5 131.5 points

Key Stats for Boise State vs. Utah State

The Broncos score 68.9 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 68.1 the Aggies give up.

The Aggies average 15.1 more points per game (74.9) than the Broncos allow (59.8).

This season, the Broncos have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.

The Aggies' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (41.8%).

Boise State Players to Watch

Abu Kigab averages 13.7 points and 2.2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 6.2 rebounds while shooting 47.3% from the floor.

Marcus Shaver Jr. is putting up 13.2 points, 2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Mladen Armus averages a team-high 8.1 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 7.2 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 46.9% from the floor.

Tyson Degenhart is putting up 10.5 points, 0.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Emmanuel Akot is tops on the Broncos at 3 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.2 rebounds and 11 points.

Utah State Players to Watch