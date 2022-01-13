Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 18, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tony Perkins (11) shoots over Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (11-1, 0-0 MWC) will attempt to extend a nine-game home win streak when they square off against the Utah State Aggies (10-5, 0-0 MWC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Moby Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Utah State

Colorado State vs Utah State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Colorado State

-5.5

149.5 points

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Utah State

  • The Rams put up 79.2 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 69.4 the Aggies give up.
  • The Aggies put up 10.8 more points per game (78.1) than the Rams allow their opponents to score (67.3).
  • The Rams are shooting 50.3% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • The Aggies' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • David Roddy leads his team in both points (19.8) and rebounds (7.7) per game, and also posts 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
  • Isaiah Stevens posts a team-leading 6.3 assists per game. He is also averaging 14.6 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 43.7% from the field and 32.6% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • John Tonje puts up 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 55.0% from the floor and 50.0% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Dischon Thomas posts 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Chandler Jacobs puts up 4.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the field.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Justin Bean paces the Aggies in scoring (19.9 points per game) and rebounding (10.4), and produces 2.5 assists. He also delivers 1.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Aggies get 13.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Brandon Horvath.
  • Rylan Jones is posting a team-best 5.7 assists per game. And he is producing 7.7 points and 2.9 rebounds, making 39.3% of his shots from the floor.
  • Steven Ashworth gives the Aggies 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • The Aggies get 7.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from R.J. Eytle-Rock.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Utah State at Colorado State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
