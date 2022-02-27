Utah State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Utah State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MWC foes meet when the Utah State Aggies (16-13, 7-9 MWC) host the Colorado State Rams (22-4, 12-4 MWC) at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, starting at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
How to Watch Utah State vs. Colorado State
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Utah State vs. Colorado State
- The 74.5 points per game the Aggies average are 7.8 more points than the Rams allow (66.7).
- The Rams average 7.8 more points per game (75.5) than the Aggies give up to opponents (67.7).
- The Aggies are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Rams allow to opponents.
- The Rams have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Justin Bean leads the Aggies in scoring and rebounding, putting up 18.0 points and 9.7 boards per game.
- Rylan Jones leads Utah State in assists, averaging 4.7 per game while also scoring 7.1 points per contest.
- The Aggies get the most three-point shooting production out of Steven Ashworth, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
- Bean is a standout on the defensive end for Utah State, leading the team in steals with 1.7 per game and blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Colorado State Players to Watch
- The Rams' leader in scoring and rebounding is David Roddy with 19.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
- Isaiah Stevens records more assists than any other Colorado State player with 4.9 per game. He also scores 15.0 points and pulls down 3.1 rebounds per game.
- Roddy is the top shooter from distance for the Rams, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
- Roddy's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) pace Colorado State defensively.
Utah State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Wyoming
L 78-76
Away
2/11/2022
Nevada
L 85-72
Home
2/15/2022
San Diego State
L 75-56
Away
2/19/2022
Boise State
L 68-57
Away
2/22/2022
New Mexico
W 81-56
Home
2/26/2022
Colorado State
-
Home
3/4/2022
San Jose State
-
Away
Colorado State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/11/2022
Fresno State
W 65-50
Home
2/13/2022
Boise State
W 77-74
Away
2/17/2022
New Mexico
W 83-68
Away
2/19/2022
UNLV
L 72-51
Away
2/23/2022
Wyoming
W 61-55
Home
2/26/2022
Utah State
-
Away
3/5/2022
Boise State
-
Home
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Colorado State at Utah State
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)