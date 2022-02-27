Utah State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) drives to the net against Wyoming Cowboys guard Xavier DuSell (53) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

MWC foes meet when the Utah State Aggies (16-13, 7-9 MWC) host the Colorado State Rams (22-4, 12-4 MWC) at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, starting at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Utah State vs. Colorado State

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Utah State vs. Colorado State

  • The 74.5 points per game the Aggies average are 7.8 more points than the Rams allow (66.7).
  • The Rams average 7.8 more points per game (75.5) than the Aggies give up to opponents (67.7).
  • The Aggies are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Rams allow to opponents.
  • The Rams have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Justin Bean leads the Aggies in scoring and rebounding, putting up 18.0 points and 9.7 boards per game.
  • Rylan Jones leads Utah State in assists, averaging 4.7 per game while also scoring 7.1 points per contest.
  • The Aggies get the most three-point shooting production out of Steven Ashworth, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
  • Bean is a standout on the defensive end for Utah State, leading the team in steals with 1.7 per game and blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • The Rams' leader in scoring and rebounding is David Roddy with 19.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
  • Isaiah Stevens records more assists than any other Colorado State player with 4.9 per game. He also scores 15.0 points and pulls down 3.1 rebounds per game.
  • Roddy is the top shooter from distance for the Rams, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
  • Roddy's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) pace Colorado State defensively.

Utah State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Wyoming

L 78-76

Away

2/11/2022

Nevada

L 85-72

Home

2/15/2022

San Diego State

L 75-56

Away

2/19/2022

Boise State

L 68-57

Away

2/22/2022

New Mexico

W 81-56

Home

2/26/2022

Colorado State

-

Home

3/4/2022

San Jose State

-

Away

Colorado State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Fresno State

W 65-50

Home

2/13/2022

Boise State

W 77-74

Away

2/17/2022

New Mexico

W 83-68

Away

2/19/2022

UNLV

L 72-51

Away

2/23/2022

Wyoming

W 61-55

Home

2/26/2022

Utah State

-

Away

3/5/2022

Boise State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Colorado State at Utah State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
