How to Watch Utah State at Fresno State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fresno State hosts Utah State on Tuesday night looking to win its third straight game.

Fresno State had three games postponed to start the calendar year, but it didn't affect the Bulldogs much, as they beat San Jose State and UNLV since the break. 

How to Watch Utah State at Fresno State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Utah State at Fresno State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The back-to-back wins were their first in the Mountain West as they are now 2-1 in conference play and 12-4 overall.

The Bulldogs have been playing well despite the break and are looking to compete for the top of the Mountain West.

Tuesday night they will look to get their third straight win as they host an Utah State team that is coming off two straight losses.

The Aggies have lost close games to both Colorado State and Wyoming that has dropped them to 1-3 in the Mountain West and 10-7 overall.

It has been a tough couple of games for the Aggies, as they have played well but haven't been able to finish.

Utah State has been a pesky team and could give Fresno State troubles as both teams will have to play well if they want to win this Mountain West showdown.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Utah State at Fresno State

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) reacts in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
