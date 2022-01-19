Utah State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

How to Watch Utah State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) drives the ball against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) during the first half at Save Mart Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiel Maddox-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1 MWC) will try to build on a 10-game home winning streak when they host the Utah State Aggies (10-7, 1-3 MWC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Save Mart Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Utah State

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Save Mart Center

Save Mart Center

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -3 129.5 points

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Utah State

The Bulldogs average just 2.9 fewer points per game (67.0) than the Aggies give up (69.9).

The Aggies put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 20.6 more points than the 56.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Aggies allow to opponents.

The Aggies' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

Fresno State Players to Watch

Orlando Robinson leads the Bulldogs with 19.8 points per contest and 8.4 rebounds, while also averaging 2.6 assists.

Anthony Holland puts up 8.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hill posts a team-leading 2.9 assists per game. He is also posting 8.4 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 33.8% from the field and 31.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Campbell posts 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Leo Colimerio posts 4.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 57.9% from the floor.

Utah State Players to Watch