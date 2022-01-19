Utah State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Fresno State Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1 MWC) will try to build on a 10-game home winning streak when they host the Utah State Aggies (10-7, 1-3 MWC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Save Mart Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Utah State

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Save Mart Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fresno State vs Utah State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Fresno State

-3

129.5 points

Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Utah State

  • The Bulldogs average just 2.9 fewer points per game (67.0) than the Aggies give up (69.9).
  • The Aggies put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 20.6 more points than the 56.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • The Aggies' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • Orlando Robinson leads the Bulldogs with 19.8 points per contest and 8.4 rebounds, while also averaging 2.6 assists.
  • Anthony Holland puts up 8.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Isaiah Hill posts a team-leading 2.9 assists per game. He is also posting 8.4 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 33.8% from the field and 31.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jordan Campbell posts 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Leo Colimerio posts 4.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 57.9% from the floor.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Justin Bean leads the Aggies in scoring (19.5 points per game) and rebounding (10.3), and puts up 2.4 assists. He also delivers 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Brandon Horvath gets the Aggies 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Rylan Jones is the Aggies' top assist man (5.3 per game), and he produces 8.1 points and 3.0 rebounds.
  • The Aggies receive 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Steven Ashworth.
  • The Aggies get 6.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from R.J. Eytle-Rock.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Utah State at Fresno State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) reacts in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 20, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) drives the ball against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) during the first half at Save Mart Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiel Maddox-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 20, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) drives the ball against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) during the first half at Save Mart Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiel Maddox-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
