Utah State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

How to Watch Utah State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1 MWC) will try to build on a 10-game home winning streak when they host the Utah State Aggies (10-7, 1-3 MWC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Save Mart Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Fresno State vs. Utah State
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Save Mart Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Fresno State
-3
129.5 points
Key Stats for Fresno State vs. Utah State
- The Bulldogs average just 2.9 fewer points per game (67.0) than the Aggies give up (69.9).
- The Aggies put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 20.6 more points than the 56.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Aggies allow to opponents.
- The Aggies' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Orlando Robinson leads the Bulldogs with 19.8 points per contest and 8.4 rebounds, while also averaging 2.6 assists.
- Anthony Holland puts up 8.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Hill posts a team-leading 2.9 assists per game. He is also posting 8.4 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 33.8% from the field and 31.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jordan Campbell posts 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Leo Colimerio posts 4.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 57.9% from the floor.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Justin Bean leads the Aggies in scoring (19.5 points per game) and rebounding (10.3), and puts up 2.4 assists. He also delivers 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Brandon Horvath gets the Aggies 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Rylan Jones is the Aggies' top assist man (5.3 per game), and he produces 8.1 points and 3.0 rebounds.
- The Aggies receive 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Steven Ashworth.
- The Aggies get 6.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from R.J. Eytle-Rock.
How To Watch
January
18
2022
Utah State at Fresno State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)