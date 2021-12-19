Skip to main content
    How to Watch Utah State vs Iowa in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Utah State goes for its third straight win on Saturday night when it travels to South Dakota for a neutral site game against Iowa
    Author:

    Utah State hits the road on Saturday looking to extend its two-game winning streak when they play Iowa. The Aggies have beat New Orleans and Weber State in their last two games that helped them snap a two-game losing streak.

    How to Watch Utah State vs Iowa in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Utah State vs Iowa game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Aggies are now 8-3 and are looking to get hot again as they already have a six-game winning streak this year. After losing their season opener, Utah State got hot and reeled off six straight before the mini two-game losing streak.

    Getting their third win won't be easy but they will look to take advantage of a reeling Iowa team who has lost three straight.

    The Hawkeyes started the season 7-0, but they ran into the tough part of their schedule and it has not gone well. Iowa lost its first two Big Ten games to Purdue and Illinois and then followed it up with a loss to rival Iowa State on Thursday.

    The Cyclones completely shut down the Hawkeyes en route to a 73-53 victory that was the worst loss of the year for Iowa.

    Saturday the Hawkeyes hope a trip to South Dakota will cure its problems and they can get a big win over a good Utah State team.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Utah State vs Iowa in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
