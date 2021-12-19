Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) reacts in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah State Aggies (8-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Utah State

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -6.5 152 points

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Utah State

The Hawkeyes record 86.4 points per game, 18.3 more points than the 68.1 the Aggies give up.

The Aggies put up 9.4 more points per game (79.8) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (70.4).

The Hawkeyes make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

The Aggies are shooting 48.7% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 42.1% the Hawkeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Iowa Players to Watch

Keegan Murray posts 22.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.3 assists, shooting 54.8% from the field and 30.8% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Kris Murray averages 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 50% from the floor and 46.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Tony Perkins posts 9.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Filip Rebraca is putting up 5.6 points, 0.6 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Patrick McCaffery puts up 9.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Utah State Players to Watch