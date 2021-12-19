Publish date:
How to Watch Utah State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah State Aggies (8-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Utah State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Utah State
- The Hawkeyes record 86.4 points per game, 18.3 more points than the 68.1 the Aggies give up.
- The Aggies put up 9.4 more points per game (79.8) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (70.4).
- The Hawkeyes make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
- The Aggies are shooting 48.7% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 42.1% the Hawkeyes' opponents have shot this season.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray posts 22.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.3 assists, shooting 54.8% from the field and 30.8% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kris Murray averages 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 50% from the floor and 46.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Tony Perkins posts 9.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Filip Rebraca is putting up 5.6 points, 0.6 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.
- Patrick McCaffery puts up 9.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Justin Bean is No. 1 on the Aggies in scoring (19.4 points per game) and rebounding (11), and produces 2.6 assists. He also posts 1.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Aggies receive 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Brandon Horvath.
- Rylan Jones paces the Aggies in assists (5.8 per game), and averages 8.7 points and 2.9 rebounds. He also puts up 1.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Steven Ashworth is averaging 8.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 44.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.
- Brock Miller gives the Aggies 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
