Utah State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Utah State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nevada Wolf Pack (9-8, 3-3 MWC) host the Utah State Aggies (11-9, 2-5 MWC) in a matchup of MWC rivals at Lawlor Events Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
How to Watch Nevada vs. Utah State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Lawlor Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nevada vs. Utah State
- The 75.7 points per game the Wolf Pack average are 7.2 more points than the Aggies allow (68.5).
- The Aggies' 75.0 points per game are just 0.4 fewer points than the 75.4 the Wolf Pack give up.
- The Wolf Pack make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
- The Aggies' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have given up to their opponents (43.7%).
Nevada Players to Watch
- Desmond Cambridge averages 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Warren Washington paces the Wolf Pack at 5.8 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.8 assists and 9.5 points.
- Will Baker averages 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Kenan Blackshear is posting 7.5 points, 2.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Justin Bean is posting team highs in points (18.4 per game) and rebounds (10.1). And he is delivering 2.4 assists, making 56.9% of his shots from the field and 50.0% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- The Aggies get 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Brandon Horvath.
- Rylan Jones is the Aggies' top assist man (4.6 per game), and he produces 7.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.
- The Aggies receive 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Steven Ashworth.
- The Aggies get 7.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from R.J. Eytle-Rock.
How To Watch
January
29
2022
Utah State at Nevada
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)