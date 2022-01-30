Utah State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) and guard Ethan Taylor (5) and forward Nikc Jackson (22) in the first half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (9-8, 3-3 MWC) host the Utah State Aggies (11-9, 2-5 MWC) in a matchup of MWC rivals at Lawlor Events Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Utah State

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Lawlor Events Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nevada vs. Utah State

  • The 75.7 points per game the Wolf Pack average are 7.2 more points than the Aggies allow (68.5).
  • The Aggies' 75.0 points per game are just 0.4 fewer points than the 75.4 the Wolf Pack give up.
  • The Wolf Pack make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
  • The Aggies' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have given up to their opponents (43.7%).

Nevada Players to Watch

  • Desmond Cambridge averages 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Warren Washington paces the Wolf Pack at 5.8 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.8 assists and 9.5 points.
  • Will Baker averages 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Kenan Blackshear is posting 7.5 points, 2.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Justin Bean is posting team highs in points (18.4 per game) and rebounds (10.1). And he is delivering 2.4 assists, making 56.9% of his shots from the field and 50.0% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
  • The Aggies get 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Brandon Horvath.
  • Rylan Jones is the Aggies' top assist man (4.6 per game), and he produces 7.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.
  • The Aggies receive 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Steven Ashworth.
  • The Aggies get 7.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from R.J. Eytle-Rock.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Utah State at Nevada

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

