Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Mexico Lobos (7-7, 0-0 MWC) host the Utah State Aggies (9-5, 0-0 MWC) in a matchup of MWC rivals at Dreamstyle Arena, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
How to Watch New Mexico vs. Utah State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Dreamstyle Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for New Mexico vs. Utah State
- The Lobos average 10.8 more points per game (78.9) than the Aggies allow (68.1).
- The Aggies score only 0.1 more points per game (77.2) than the Lobos give up (77.1).
- This season, the Lobos have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Aggies' opponents have hit.
- The Aggies have shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Lobos have averaged.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Jaelen House posts a team-best 4.2 assists per game. He is also putting up 15.5 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 38.2% from the floor and 30.0% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jamal Mashburn, Jr. leads his squad in points per contest (18.3), and also posts 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Gethro Muscadin puts up 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- Javonte Johnson posts a team-leading 5.4 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 8.1 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 46.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jay Allen-Tovar is averaging 6.6 points, 0.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Justin Bean is No. 1 on the Aggies in scoring (19.8 points per game) and rebounding (10.4), and averages 2.4 assists. He also delivers 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Aggies get 13.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Brandon Horvath.
- Rylan Jones is averaging a team-high 5.5 assists per contest. And he is contributing 7.6 points and 2.9 rebounds, making 38.8% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.
- Steven Ashworth is averaging 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, making 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.
- Brock Miller gives the Aggies 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
