Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) drives against Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) in the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (7-7, 0-0 MWC) host the Utah State Aggies (9-5, 0-0 MWC) in a matchup of MWC rivals at Dreamstyle Arena, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Utah State

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Dreamstyle Arena

Dreamstyle Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for New Mexico vs. Utah State

The Lobos average 10.8 more points per game (78.9) than the Aggies allow (68.1).

The Aggies score only 0.1 more points per game (77.2) than the Lobos give up (77.1).

This season, the Lobos have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Aggies' opponents have hit.

The Aggies have shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Lobos have averaged.

New Mexico Players to Watch

Jaelen House posts a team-best 4.2 assists per game. He is also putting up 15.5 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 38.2% from the floor and 30.0% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. leads his squad in points per contest (18.3), and also posts 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Gethro Muscadin puts up 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Javonte Johnson posts a team-leading 5.4 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 8.1 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 46.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jay Allen-Tovar is averaging 6.6 points, 0.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Utah State Players to Watch