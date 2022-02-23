Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Aguek Arop (33) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (15-13, 6-9 MWC) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (11-16, 3-10 MWC) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Utah State vs. New Mexico

  • Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
  Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Key Stats for Utah State vs. New Mexico

  • The 74.3 points per game the Aggies average are the same as the Lobos give up.
  • The Lobos score 7.3 more points per game (75.4) than the Aggies give up to opponents (68.1).
  • The Aggies make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Utah State Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Aggies is Justin Bean, who averages 17.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
  • Utah State's best passer is Rylan Jones, who averages 4.7 assists per game to go with his 7.4 PPG scoring average.
  • The Aggies get the most three-point shooting production out of Steven Ashworth, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
  • Bean is Utah State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

New Mexico Players to Watch

  • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is at the top of the Lobos scoring leaderboard with 17.9 points per game. He also pulls down 2.7 rebounds and dishes out 2.1 assists per game.
  • Jay Allen-Tovar puts up a stat line of 5.0 rebounds, 8.6 points and 0.4 assists per game for New Mexico to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jaelen House has the top spot for assists with 4.6 per game, adding 17.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
  • KJ Jenkins is consistent from distance and leads the Lobos with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • House (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Mexico while Allen-Tovar (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Utah State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

UNLV

W 90-75

Home

2/8/2022

Wyoming

L 78-76

Away

2/11/2022

Nevada

L 85-72

Home

2/15/2022

San Diego State

L 75-56

Away

2/19/2022

Boise State

L 68-57

Away

2/22/2022

New Mexico

-

Home

2/26/2022

Colorado State

-

Home

3/4/2022

San Jose State

-

Away

New Mexico Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Air Force

W 91-77

Away

2/11/2022

Northern New Mexico

W 78-46

Home

2/15/2022

Wyoming

W 75-66

Home

2/17/2022

Colorado State

L 83-68

Home

2/20/2022

San Jose State

L 71-55

Away

2/22/2022

Utah State

-

Away

2/26/2022

Air Force

-

Home

2/28/2022

Fresno State

-

Away

3/5/2022

UNLV

-

Home

How To Watch

February
22
2022

New Mexico at Utah State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
PM/EST
