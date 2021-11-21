Utah State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Utah State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Utah State Aggies (3-1), winners of three straight. The contest starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Utah State
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: HTC Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Utah State
- Last year, the Sooners put up 12.2 more points per game (74.5) than the Aggies allowed (62.3).
- The Aggies scored just 2.7 more points per game last year (72.6) than the Sooners gave up (69.9).
- The Sooners made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (39%).
- The Aggies shot at a 44.6% rate from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Sooners averaged.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Tanner Groves paces the Sooners with 18 points per game and 2 assists, while also posting 7 rebounds.
- Jalen Hill paces his team in rebounds per contest (7.3), and also posts 9.3 points and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 1 block.
- Umoja Gibson posts 11.8 points, 2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Elijah Harkless puts up 6.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 37% from the floor.
- Jordan Goldwire is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.3), and also averages 9.5 points and 1.3 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Neemias Queta accumulated 14.9 points and 10.1 boards per game last season.
- Rollie Worster dished out 3.4 assists per game while scoring 8.6 PPG.
- Brock Miller knocked down 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
- Justin Bean averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Queta collected 3.3 blocks per contest.
