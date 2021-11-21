Utah State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Utah State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 19, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) shoots against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Utah State Aggies (3-1), winners of three straight. The contest starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Utah State

    Oklahoma vs Utah State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oklahoma

    -4.5

    137.5 points

    Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Utah State

    • Last year, the Sooners put up 12.2 more points per game (74.5) than the Aggies allowed (62.3).
    • The Aggies scored just 2.7 more points per game last year (72.6) than the Sooners gave up (69.9).
    • The Sooners made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (39%).
    • The Aggies shot at a 44.6% rate from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Sooners averaged.

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Tanner Groves paces the Sooners with 18 points per game and 2 assists, while also posting 7 rebounds.
    • Jalen Hill paces his team in rebounds per contest (7.3), and also posts 9.3 points and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 1 block.
    • Umoja Gibson posts 11.8 points, 2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Elijah Harkless puts up 6.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 37% from the floor.
    • Jordan Goldwire is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.3), and also averages 9.5 points and 1.3 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    Utah State Players to Watch

    • Neemias Queta accumulated 14.9 points and 10.1 boards per game last season.
    • Rollie Worster dished out 3.4 assists per game while scoring 8.6 PPG.
    • Brock Miller knocked down 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
    • Justin Bean averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Queta collected 3.3 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Utah State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
